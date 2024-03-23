Sporting Life
Stat Selector
Stat Selector

Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Saturday

By Timeform
10:24 · SAT March 23, 2024

Get the most interesting trends and statistics for today's racing with the free Stat Selector.

Charyn - 13:20 Doncaster

Smart Stat: 3 - Roger Varian's number of winners in past 10 runnings

Roger Varian has a good record in this listed event and Charyn looks another ideal type in this year's renewal. He hasn't won since his juvenile year, but he kept some good company last year, with five of his seven runs coming at Group 1 level. His best effort came when beaten three lengths by Paddington in the St James's Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot and, if he brings that sort of form to the table, he will likely be hard to stop on his seasonal reappearance.

Orazio - 15:00 Doncaster

Smart Stat: £48.50 - Charles Hills's profit to a £1 level stake when having one runner at a Flat meeting

Orazio looked a potential pattern-class sprinter when winning a couple of handicaps at Newmarket and Ascot on his first two starts back last season, but he didn't progress to the heights expected on his next three starts. He did start clear favourite for the Wokingham and Stewards' Cup, though, and travelled through the Ayr Gold Cup like a classy horse before not finding as much as expected. Orazio has since undergone a gelding operation, which may be the making of him, and his record when fresh is good, too, so he remains a horse to be interested in this year.

Filly One - 19:30 Newcastle

Smart Stat: £71.00 - Geoff Oldroyd's profit to a £1 level stake when having one runner at a Flat meeting

Filly One started at 40/1 on her debut but there was no fluke about her winning performance over course and distance, always travelling well and displaying a willing attitude to regain the lead from the short-priced favourite having been headed in the final furlong. She followed up that success in smooth fashion back over this course and distance last time, not needing to improve but having plenty in hand and leaving the impression she has the capabilities to raise her game even further when the time comes. An opening mark of 79 probably isn't a gift, but she is an unexposed, progressive filly who is taken to extend her winning run to three.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

