Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Saturday

Smart Stat: 3 - Roger Varian's number of winners in past 10 runnings
Roger Varian has a good record in this listed event and Charyn looks another ideal type in this year's renewal. He hasn't won since his juvenile year, but he kept some good company last year, with five of his seven runs coming at Group 1 level. His best effort came when beaten three lengths by Paddington in the St James's Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot and, if he brings that sort of form to the table, he will likely be hard to stop on his seasonal reappearance.
Smart Stat: £48.50 - Charles Hills's profit to a £1 level stake when having one runner at a Flat meeting
Orazio looked a potential pattern-class sprinter when winning a couple of handicaps at Newmarket and Ascot on his first two starts back last season, but he didn't progress to the heights expected on his next three starts. He did start clear favourite for the Wokingham and Stewards' Cup, though, and travelled through the Ayr Gold Cup like a classy horse before not finding as much as expected. Orazio has since undergone a gelding operation, which may be the making of him, and his record when fresh is good, too, so he remains a horse to be interested in this year.
Smart Stat: £71.00 - Geoff Oldroyd's profit to a £1 level stake when having one runner at a Flat meeting
Filly One started at 40/1 on her debut but there was no fluke about her winning performance over course and distance, always travelling well and displaying a willing attitude to regain the lead from the short-priced favourite having been headed in the final furlong. She followed up that success in smooth fashion back over this course and distance last time, not needing to improve but having plenty in hand and leaving the impression she has the capabilities to raise her game even further when the time comes. An opening mark of 79 probably isn't a gift, but she is an unexposed, progressive filly who is taken to extend her winning run to three.
