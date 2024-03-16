Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Cheltenham
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Stat Selector
Stat Selector

Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Saturday

By Timeform
11:54 · SAT March 16, 2024

Get the most interesting trends and statistics for today's racing with the free Stat Selector.

Outlaw Peter - 14:45 Kempton

Smart Stat: 24% - Paul Nicholls's strike rate with chasers running between 19f and up to 3m

Outlaw Peter was progressive over hurdles last season, winning four times in total, and he didn't need to improve to land cramped odds on his chasing debut at Newton Abbot in September. He is best excused his next run where he was kicked at the start, and he has shaped well in defeat in handicaps the last twice, not beaten far in a competitive race at Ayr last time. That form has been boosted since and he remains a horse to be interested in from the same mark.

Il Pino - 16:30 Kempton

Smart Stat: 24% - Paul Nicholls's strike rate with hurdlers running between 2m2f and up to 2m6f

Il Pino was successful on his sole start in points and he looked a good prospect when justifying short odds on his Rules debut in a novice hurdle at Wincanton in November. He jumped and travelled well on that occasion, sent on before two out and in command at the final flight. He displayed signs of greenness on the run-in and looks a sure-fire improver now.

Quantum Force - 17:45 Southwell

Smart Stat: 25% - George Boughey's strike rate at SOUTHWELL since the start of the 2020 season

Quantum Force is bred to be useful and he offered something to work on when finishing midfield on his debut at Lingfield in June from a less-than-ideal position. He hasn't fully built on that effort as yet, but he looked like he was still learning on the job following a gelding operation on his handicap debut at Wolverhampton last month. That was his first run for four months, so he is entitled to strip fitter, and he remains with potential at this sort of level.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING

Sporting Life - Get Ahead Logo
Sporting Life
MY SPORTING LIFE
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Football data provided by
Opta Logo
Horse Racing Powered By
Timeform Logo
Featured EventsGold Chevron
CheltenhamGrand NationalRoyal Ascot
About usGold Chevron
About UsCareersMy Sporting LifeSporting Life appModern Slavery Statement
SupportGold Chevron
Contact UsFeedbackAccessibilitySafer Gambling
Betting & Free BetsGold Chevron
RacecardsFast ResultsScores & FixturesVidiprinterMy StableFree Bets
TipsGold Chevron
Racing TipsFootball TipsGolf TipsDarts TipsSnooker TipsTipping Records
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Check out our Podcasts
This Week's Acca Podcast
Taking The Reins Podcast
Sporting Life logo
Horse Racing Racing logo
Sporting Life Football logo
Privacy PolicyPrivacy StatementPrivacy Preference CentreCookie Policy
© 2024 Hestview Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
We are committed to Safer Gambling and have a number of self-help tools to help you manage your gambling. We also work with a number of independent charitable organisations who can offer help and answers any questions you may have.
Gamble Aware LogoGamble Helpline LogoGamstop LogoGordon Moody LogoSafer Gambling Standard LogoGamban Logo18+ LogoTake Time To Think Logo