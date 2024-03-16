Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Saturday

Outlaw Peter - 14:45 Kempton

Smart Stat: 24% - Paul Nicholls's strike rate with chasers running between 19f and up to 3m

Outlaw Peter was progressive over hurdles last season, winning four times in total, and he didn't need to improve to land cramped odds on his chasing debut at Newton Abbot in September. He is best excused his next run where he was kicked at the start, and he has shaped well in defeat in handicaps the last twice, not beaten far in a competitive race at Ayr last time. That form has been boosted since and he remains a horse to be interested in from the same mark.

Il Pino - 16:30 Kempton

Smart Stat: 24% - Paul Nicholls's strike rate with hurdlers running between 2m2f and up to 2m6f

Il Pino was successful on his sole start in points and he looked a good prospect when justifying short odds on his Rules debut in a novice hurdle at Wincanton in November. He jumped and travelled well on that occasion, sent on before two out and in command at the final flight. He displayed signs of greenness on the run-in and looks a sure-fire improver now.

Quantum Force - 17:45 Southwell

Smart Stat: 25% - George Boughey's strike rate at SOUTHWELL since the start of the 2020 season

Quantum Force is bred to be useful and he offered something to work on when finishing midfield on his debut at Lingfield in June from a less-than-ideal position. He hasn't fully built on that effort as yet, but he looked like he was still learning on the job following a gelding operation on his handicap debut at Wolverhampton last month. That was his first run for four months, so he is entitled to strip fitter, and he remains with potential at this sort of level.