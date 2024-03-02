Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Saturday

Liseo - 18:45 Kempton

Smart Stat: 24% - Simon and Ed Crisford's strike rate at Kempton since the start of the 2020 season

Simon and Ed Crisford tend to operate at a strike rate around the 20% mark but that increases to an impressive 24% at Kempton where the pair are represented by Liseo this evening. Liseo was seventh of 11 at Wolverhampton last time but he was beaten less than two lengths in a steadily-run race, leaving the impression that he remains in good form. He had won an 11-furlong handicap at this venue on his previous outing.

Sunblock - 20:30 Wolverhampton

Smart Stat: 18% - George Boughey's strike rate with handicap debutants

George Boughey operates at an 18% strike rate with his handicap debutants - a slight step up on his overall record around the 17% mark - and he has an interesting representative in the concluding seven-furlong handicap at Wolverhampton this evening. Sunblock failed to make a telling impact in three starts in maiden and novice company for Richard Fahey but she's a half-sister to a couple of useful types and is out of a mare who was placed at Group 3 level. It would be no surprise were she to make more of a mark now going handicapping at a lowly level for her new yard.