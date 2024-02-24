Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Saturday

Kalif du Berlais - 13:50 Kempton

Smart Stat: 2 - Paul Nicholls's number of winners in past 10 runnings

Kalif du Berlais was a winner on his only start in France and he looked a very good prospect when making a winning start for these connections over this course and distance last month. He was well supported on that occasion and never gave his backers anything to worry about, always looking in control and easily moving clear in the closing stages. He has to carry a 5 lb penalty, but is a nice type physically, who could be open to any amount of improvement, so he is expected to pass the test.

Arclight - 14:27 Kempton

Smart Stat: 25% - Nico de Boinville's strike rate at KEMPTON PARK

Arclight has made an excellent start over fences, winning all three of her starts so far, the last two of those coming in listed events for mares. The form of those wins is proving very strong, too, and it has been hard not to be impressed by the manner in which she keeps winning. She is electric at her fences and often travels strongly, two attributes which suggest she is up to stepping up in grade against the boys.

Lord North - 15:20 Southwell

Smart Stat: 22% - John & Thady Gosden's strike rate with horses running over 10f+

Lord North has run in the last two renewals of this race, finishing runner-up in 2022 and winning 12 months ago, and he sets a healthy standard on form in his bid for a repeat success. He hasn't been seen since recording a fourth Group 1 success in the Dubai Turf at Meydan in March last year, a race he is presumably being targeted at again, and though this race is now over a furlong further and at a different track, he really should take all the beating on these terms.