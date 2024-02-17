Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Saturday

Saint Sam - 15:27 Gowran Park

Smart Stat: 5 - Willie Mullins' number of winners in the past ten runnings

Willie Mullins has won five of the last ten runnings of this Grade 2 chase, including the last three, and he holds strong claims again with Saint Sam who was in good form during the spring and summer. Saint Sam completed his hat-trick when landing a conditions race at the Galway Festival and he probably would have made it four in a row had he not departed at the final fence at Listowel. The form he showed during that spell marks him out as the one to beat.

Concert Boy - 19:00 Newcastle

Smart Stat: 21% - Danny Tudhope's strike rate at Newcastle

Danny Tudhope tends to operate at a strike rate around the 16% mark but that increases to 21% at Newcastle and he has three rides there this evening, including Concert Boy in the seven-furlong handicap. Concert Boy has a good record at Newcastle and ran well when a close-up third in a mile handicap at the track last month, going through the race like the best horse at the weights only to be collared late in the day.

Pentire Head - 15:42 Wincanton

Smart Stat: 28% - Paul Nicholls' strike rate at Wincanton since the start of the 2019/20 season

Paul Nicholls boasts an excellent 28% strike rate at local course Wincanton - compared to an overall record around the 24% mark - and he unsurprisingly has a big team of runners at the track today. One of his better chances is with Pentire Head in the staying handicap hurdle. Pentire Head showed fair form in bumpers and has run to a similar level in maiden and novice hurdles, leaving the impression that a step up in trip could help bring about a bigger effort.