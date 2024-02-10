Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Saturday

East India Express - 12:55 Newbury

Smart Stat: 3 - Nicky Henderson's number of winners in past 10 runnings

Nicky Henderson has won this race with some nice types in the past, most notably Chantry House, and East India Express won his first two starts, looking a potentially useful prospect when making a winning start in this sphere at Kempton in November. He wasn't quite in the same form over further at this course last time, but he perhaps didn't get home in more testing conditions, so the drop to two miles looks a good move. There should be more improvement in him after just two starts in this sphere and he will remain of interest.

Histrionic - 16:25 Newbury

Smart Stat: 25% - Paul Nicholls's strike rate with horses running in 2m to 2m1f bumpers

Paul Nicholls has a particularly good record in bumpers and of his two runners, it is Histrionic who makes most appeal. He was a €450,000 purchase after winning his sole start in Irish points and he started favourite for his Rules debut in a similar event over this course and distance in November. He could only finish third, but he looked the best prospect in the field that day, his inexperience evident and ultimately proving his undoing. That form isn't working out badly and he looks a sure-fire improver, so he must have a leading chance.

Liseo - 20:00 Wolverhampton

Smart Stat: 25% - Simon & Ed Crisford's strike rate in winter

Liseo shaped well in a strong race at Chelmsford two starts back which is working out well and he produced a career-best effort when resuming winning ways over 11 furlongs last month. He did well under the circumstances, too, coming from further back and overcoming some trouble in running around a furlong from home. That form is also solid and he seems sure to launch another bold bid from 3 lb higher over this slightly longer trip.