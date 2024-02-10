Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Stat Selector
Stat Selector

Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Saturday

By Timeform
10:19 · SAT February 10, 2024

Get the most interesting trends and statistics from today's horse racing with the free Stat Selector.

East India Express - 12:55 Newbury

Smart Stat: 3 - Nicky Henderson's number of winners in past 10 runnings

Nicky Henderson has won this race with some nice types in the past, most notably Chantry House, and East India Express won his first two starts, looking a potentially useful prospect when making a winning start in this sphere at Kempton in November. He wasn't quite in the same form over further at this course last time, but he perhaps didn't get home in more testing conditions, so the drop to two miles looks a good move. There should be more improvement in him after just two starts in this sphere and he will remain of interest.

Histrionic - 16:25 Newbury

Smart Stat: 25% - Paul Nicholls's strike rate with horses running in 2m to 2m1f bumpers

Paul Nicholls has a particularly good record in bumpers and of his two runners, it is Histrionic who makes most appeal. He was a €450,000 purchase after winning his sole start in Irish points and he started favourite for his Rules debut in a similar event over this course and distance in November. He could only finish third, but he looked the best prospect in the field that day, his inexperience evident and ultimately proving his undoing. That form isn't working out badly and he looks a sure-fire improver, so he must have a leading chance.

Liseo - 20:00 Wolverhampton

Smart Stat: 25% - Simon & Ed Crisford's strike rate in winter

Liseo shaped well in a strong race at Chelmsford two starts back which is working out well and he produced a career-best effort when resuming winning ways over 11 furlongs last month. He did well under the circumstances, too, coming from further back and overcoming some trouble in running around a furlong from home. That form is also solid and he seems sure to launch another bold bid from 3 lb higher over this slightly longer trip.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING