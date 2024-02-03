Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Saturday

Onethreefivenotout - 13:25 Sandown

Smart Stat: 23% - Paul Nicholls's strike rate at SANDOWN PARK since the start of the 2019/20 season

Onethreefivenotout won a bumper on debut at Worcester in October 2021 and he hasn't shaped badly on his last two starts since returning from a two-year absence. He finished runner-up to a progressive type at Wincanton in December and was beaten only a neck by an improving four-year-old at Kempton last time, both over two miles. He seems sure to relish this step back up in trip now making his handicap debut and there should be more to come from him.

Hermes Allen - 14:35 Sandown

Smart Stat: 21% - Harry Cobden's strike rate at SANDOWN PARK

Hermes Allen was a Grade 1 winner as a novice over hurdles and he looked a bright prospect when making a winning start over fences in a Grade 2 at Newbury in December, beating the reopposing Nickle Back by six and a half lengths. He shaped well upped to three miles in a Grade 1 at Kempton over Christmas, but was unlucky to bump into a top-class prospect, and he makes plenty of appeal now returned to two and a half miles in what doesn't look as strong of a race.

Afadil - 14:50 Musselburgh

Smart Stat: 2 - Paul Nicholls's number of winners in past 10 runnings

Afadil won the Scottish Triumph Hurdle over course and distance at this meeting last year and was also an impressive winner of a competitive handicap at Ayr. He hasn't been at the top of his game so far this season, but there were positives to glean from his run behind Benson over two and a half miles back at this track last time, where he did too much in the early stages. The return to two miles will suit him well and, in a race which should be run to suit, he makes appeal from a mark just 2 lb higher than his last win.