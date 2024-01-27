Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Saturday

Burdett Road - 12:05 Cheltenham

Smart Stat: 25% - James Owen's strike rate with hurdlers at up to 2m2f

Burdett Road was a Royal Ascot winner on the Flat and has made an excellent start over hurdles, landing the odds in style on his debut, and looking a very smart prospect when following up in a Grade 2 at Cheltenham last time. He was given a very confident ride that day, but the manner in which he quickened up and won marked himself out as one of the best we have seen in this division so far this season. There is still room for improvement in his jumping but he is clearly a very exciting prospect who needs keeping on side.

Stay Away Fay - 13:50 Cheltenham

Smart Stat: 24% - Paul Nicholls's strike rate with chasers running between 19f and up to 3m

This looks a wide-open renewal of the Cotswold Chase and Stay Away Fay is arguably the most exciting horse in the field. He won the Albert Bartlett at the Cheltenham Festival last season, and has quickly developed into an even better chaser, winning both of his starts in this sphere, and there was plenty to like about his attitude in a Grade 2 at Sandown last time. Admittedly, he will need to improve further now stepping out of novice company for the first time, but he has the potential to after just two starts over fences, and he may prove too progressive for these.

Gala Marceau - 14:05 Doncaster

Smart Stat: 2 - W. P. Mullins's number of winners in past 10 runnings

Willie Mullins has tasted success in this race in the past and he holds a strong hand in this year's renewal also. It is Gala Marceau who makes the most appeal despite having to shoulder a penalty. She finished runner-up to stablemate Lossiemouth in the Triumph Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival last season and went on to win a Grade 1 at Auteuil on her final start in May. That was over two and a half miles, but she often races freely, so shouldn't be inconvenienced by the drop back in trip on her return, and she looks the class act in this field.