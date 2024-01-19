Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Saturday

Fire Demon - 12:50 Lingfield

Smart Stat: 31% - Ryan Moore's strike rate at Lingfield

Ryan Moore tends to operate at a strike rate around the 18% mark but it increases to a highly impressive 31% around Lingfield where he has four rides today, including Fire Demon in the six-furlong handicap. Fire Demon made the most of his experience to get off the mark at Kempton a couple of weeks ago, showing good pace on his return to six furlongs, and an opening BHA handicap mark of 83 might underestimate him.

My Trump Card - 13:20 Navan

Smart Stat: 5 - Gordon Elliott's number of winners in past ten runnings

Gordon Elliott has won five of the last ten editions of this maiden hurdle and he has a leading contender this time in My Trump Card. Bumper winner My Trump Card was a beaten odds-on favourite at Fairyhouse on New Year's Day but bumped into a good prospect and ran to a level that would have seen him win plenty of similar contests. He's made a promising start to his career and looks the one to beat.

Amazing - 13:25 Lingfield

Smart Stat: 26% - Roger Varian's strike rate at Lingfield since the start of the 2020 season

Roger Varian operates at an impressive 26% strike rate at Lingfield - compared to an overall record around the 20% mark - and he will be hoping to enhance that with Amazing. She was fitted with a hood and upped in trip at Wolverhampton last time and she showed improved form to get off the mark. Her unexposed profile suggests she could still have more to offer.