Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Saturday

Banbridge - 14:07 Kempton

Smart Stat: £17.84 - Joseph Patrick O'Brien's profit to a £1 level stake with only one runner on the card (chases)

Banbridge was useful over hurdles, notably winning the Martin Pipe at the Cheltenham Festival, but he quickly developed into a much better chaser last season, winning three of his five starts. The highlight came on his final start in the Grade 1 Manifesto Novices' Chase and he remains with potential for better in open company this season. A sound surface is important to him, so with conditions in his favour, he looks a very interesting runner on his return to action.

Grey Dawning - 14:24 Warwick

Smart Stat: 23% - Harry Skelton's strike rate at WARWICK

Grey Dawning was progressive over hurdles last season, successful in a Grade 2 on this card, and he has made a most promising start to his career over fences, building on the promise of his debut effort when opening his account in this sphere at Haydock in November. He made a striking impression there, jumping boldly throughout, and he would have arguably added to that success at Cheltenham last time but for an error at the second-last. That was over two and a half miles, but given how strong he was at the finish, he should be well suited by a return to three miles, and he remains a novice chaser to be positive about.

Impose Toi - 14:42 Kempton

Smart Stat: 2 - Nicky Henderson's number of winners in past 10 runnings

Nicky Henderson has a good record in the Lanzarote Hurdle and he has two good chances in this years renewal. Preference is for Impose Toi, who landed a gamble on his return and handicap debut at Cheltenham in November, looking like a horse some way ahead of his mark, and he would have arguably followed up at Ascot last time if his jumping held up in the closing stages. He has winning form over this longer trip, and it may also help his jumping, so from a 3 lb higher mark, he remains a horse to be interested in.