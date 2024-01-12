Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Saturday

Dear Ralphy - 14:00 Wincanton

Smart Stat: 21% - Anthony Honeyball's strike rate in mid season

This doesn't look an overly deep handicap chase and it may be worth chancing Dear Ralphy to make a winning start in this sphere. He opened his account over hurdles at Chepstow two starts back and, though he was beaten at short odds at Lingfield under a penalty six days later, he was far from disgraced, unlucky to bump into a progressive rival on his third quick run in succession. He has been freshened up since and is potentially well handicapped on his first start over fences.

Dartmoor Pirate - 14:20 Huntingdon

Smart Stat: 20% - Anthony Honeyball's strike rate with hurdlers at up to 2m2f

Dartmoor Pirate didn't show much in a couple of starts in bumpers, but he looked a considerably better prospect when making a winning start over hurdles at Wincanton last month, always travelling well and well clear approaching the last. He beat a well-fancied one from the Paul Nicholls yard on that occasion and the third has won since, so the form has a solid look. He is from a family which features plenty of above-average jumpers and he seems sure to progress further.

Rickety Bridge - 16:05 Wincanton

Smart Stat: 28% - Paul Nicholls's strike rate at WINCANTON since the start of the 2019/20 season

This looks an interesting bumper but Rickety Bridge sets quite a good standard on form and is taken to open his account. He was successful on his sole outing in points and was strong in the market for his debut under Rules at Worcester in October, shaping well but running green at an inopportune moment. That race is working out quite well and he was far from disgraced when hitting the frame in a listed event at Cheltenham the following month. Rickety Bridge is more than capable of winning a race of this nature and is fancied to provide his trainer with another winner at this track.