Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Saturday

Findthetime - 12:30 Newcastle

Smart Stat: £53.89 - Nicky Richards's profit to a £1 level stake with only one runner on the card (chases)

Findthetime left his chase debut run well behind when opening his account in this sphere in heavy ground at Wetherby in November, behaving himself better wearing earplugs throughout, and he shaped better than the distance beaten suggests upped in trip at Doncaster last time. He was badly hampered at five out and lost his position, but he did make up ground afterwards, though had nothing left to offer in the closing stages. The return to two miles will suit and he may have more to offer as a chaser.

Mr Grey Sky - 13:30 Wincanton

Smart Stat: 26% - Kim Bailey's strike rate with chasers at up to 2m3f

Mr Grey Sky remains relatively lightly raced for a 10-year-old and he has made a positive start returned to fences this season, winning his first two starts over two miles at Huntingdon and Chepstow in November. He was perhaps a little fortunate for his latest success, and he didn't run much of a race at Newbury last time, jumping awkwardly and pulled up once beaten. This race doesn't appear as strong, though, and there is every chance he will get an easy lead, so may well be worth chancing to bounce back to form.

Cephalus - 16:00 Southwell

Smart Stat: £115.91 - Gary Moore's profit to a £1 level stake when having one runner at a Flat meeting

Cephalus had a positive record on all-weather when trained by Charlie Hills and he showed his first form for these connections when resuming winning ways at Lingfield last month. He had reportedly undergone treatment for stomach ulcers and he landed a monster gamble in the process, always looking like winning once hitting the front in the straight. Cephalus remains very well treated on the pick of his efforts and seems sure to go close.