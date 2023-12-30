Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Saturday

Martator - 13:15 Newbury

Smart Stat: 23% - Venetia Williams' strike rate with chasers at up to 2m3f

Smart Stat: 2 - Venetia Williams' number of winners in past 9 runnings

Martator is threatening to come good soon having filled the runner-up spot when well backed over this course and distance 10 days ago, posting his best effort since arriving in Britain with cheekpieces on for the first time on these shores. Beaten around five lengths at the line, Martator was unable to live with Etalon, a potentially smart chasing debutant, but there was still plenty to like about his performance, jumping well in the main and rallying gamely to pull clear of the rest. He is only 1lb higher in the weights today and seems sure to go well again for Venetia Williams, who is seeking her third win in this race since 2020.

Individualiste - 15:55 Taunton

Smart Stat: 25% - Paul Nicholls' strike rate in early season

Smart Stat: 28% - Paul Nicholls' strike rate at Taunton since the start of the 2019/20 season

Smart Stat: 24% - Paul Nicholls' strike rate with hurdlers running between 2m2f and up to 2m6f

Individualiste returned to something like his best form when finishing third over this course and distance last time, passing the post nine lengths behind the winner and arguably deserving extra credit having made his effort towards the centre of the track and away from the principals in the straight. That was a big step back in the right direction and he's 1lb lower in the weights today with Freddie Gingell also claiming 3lb. Trained by the in-form Paul Nicholls (62% of horses running to form), who has a good record at Taunton in recent years, Individualiste should take plenty of beating in these calmer waters if the addition of cheekpieces can eke out a bit more improvement.

Isle of Wolves - 19:15 Wolverhampton

Smart Stat: £62.79 - Harriet Bethell's profit to a £1 level stake when having one runner at a Flat meeting

Smart Stat: 22% - Harriet Bethell's strike rate with horses running in races between 7f and up to 10f

Isle of Wolves was below his best when finishing down the field at Newcastle last time, though he had plausible excuses, not ideally placed having been stuck out towards the middle of the track. That was a rare poor effort and he's the type to bounce back quickly having been generally consistent since joining the Harriet Bethell yard late in 2022. Though yet to win for these connections, Isle of Wolves has finished in the first three on no fewer than nine occasions, latterly at Newcastle in November when beaten just a head and a neck into third. He lines up today from a 1lb lower mark and is very much one to be interested in now back down in grade.