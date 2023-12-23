Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Saturday

Roarin' Success - 13:25 Lingfield

Smart Stat: £16.04 - Harry & Roger Charlton's profit to a £1 level stake when having one runner at a Flat meeting

Roarin' Success remains relatively lightly raced and looked a good prospect for handicaps when scoring decisively at Ascot on her reappearance in July. She shaped as if amiss on her next start at Goodwood, but made an encouraging return to action over seven furlongs at Kempton last month, not getting the clearest run in the closing stages and leaving the impression she would be well suited by a return to a mile. Roarin' Success gets that now and, though this looks a deep race for the grade, she is expected to prove herself well handicapped.

Blueking d'Oroux - 14:25 Ascot

Smart Stat: 20% - Harry Cobden's strike rate at ASCOT

Plenty of familiar faces in this year's renewal of the Long Walk, but it looks a race primed for a less-exposed sort to announce themself on the scene, and Blueking d'Oroux looks a very interesting contender. He is only a four-year-old, so is very much the youngest in this field, but he has made giant strides in two starts this season, producing a smart performance when winning the Coral Hurdle at this course last month. This will be is first try at three miles, but he shapes like a stayer, and it is interesting his leading trainer pitches him in a race of this nature so early in his career.

Iberico Lord - 15:35 Ascot

Smart Stat: 27% - Nicky Henderson's strike rate with hurdlers at up to 2m2f

Iberico Lord had been the subject of positive reports ahead of his reappearance and he duly proved himself a well-handicapped horse when winning the Greatwood Hurdle at Cheltenham last month. He saw his race out thoroughly in testing conditions and had several of these in behind him, getting the job done in fine style while also leaving the impression there is even more to come. The handicapper has raised him 8 lb, which is fair enough, especially as his form has had a few boosts since, and he remains a handicapper to keep on the right side.