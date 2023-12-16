Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Saturday

Get the most interesting trends and statistics from today's horse racing with the free Stat Selector.
Smart Stat: 27% - Roger Varian's strike rate at Newcastle since the start of the 2019 season
Roger Varian tends to operate at a strike rate around the 20% mark but that increases to an impressive 27% at Newcastle, where he has one runner this afternoon in the shape of Franberri. Franberri shaped really well when a close-up fourth on her handicap debut over this course and distance last month, making good headway from the rear in a steadily-run race, and she looks capable of better under more favourable circumstances.
Smart Stat: 2 - Nigel Twiston-Davies' number of winners in past five runnings
Nigel Twiston-Davies has won two of the past five editions of this bumper so his runners are well worth noting, particularly with his team in such good form at present. Twiston-Davies is represented here by Dirty Den who made an excellent start to his career when winning a bumper over a mile and three-quarters at Huntingdon last month, scoring in the style of one who will be even better over this longer trip.
Smart Stat: £66.29 - Archie Watson's profit to a £1 level stake with horses running after a break
Out of The Stars hasn't been seen since finishing down the field in the Queen Mary Stakes at Royal Ascot in June, but fitness is unlikely to be an issue on her return given Archie Watson's superb record with horses running after a break. Out of The Stars had looked a good prospect when making a winning debut under a hands-and-heels ride at Kempton, doing well to land the odds after blowing the start.
