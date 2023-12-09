Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Saturday

Pink Legend - 12:55 Aintree

Smart Stat: £104.31 - Venetia Williams's profit to a £1 level stake with chasers running after a break

Pink Legend was in grand form last season, winning three times in all, including a couple of similar events to this. She didn't need to be at her best to record another win in listed company on her final start at Perth in April, her main rival on form exiting at the first and she was never in much trouble after being allowed her own way in front. Pink Legend has been a real money spinner for connections since sent chasing and she looks the one to beat on her return to action.

War Lord - 13:30 Aintree

Smart Stat: 21% - Joe Tizzard's strike rate with chasers at up to 2m3f

War Lord was a smart novice chaser in 2021/22, winning three times and hitting the frame in the Arkle and finishing runner-up in the Grade 1 Manifesto Novices' Chase over course and distance, but he didn't quite progress as expected last season. However, he showed something to work on from out of the weights when finishing third in the Haldon Gold Cup at Exeter on his return last month, a breathing operation since last seen appearing to have had a positive effect. War Lord is 1 lb lower now and should appreciate this step back up in trip.

Fariha - 16:05 Newcastle

Smart Stat: 29% - William Haggas's strike rate at NEWCASTLE since the start of the 2019 season

Fariha is bred to be smart and she showed improved form fitted with first-time cheekpieces when beaten a nose in second on handicap debut over course and distance three weeks ago. She was unlucky not to win that day, too, pushed along from two furlongs out but hampered soon after, and finishing her race to good effect having been caught further back than ideal. She looked the best handicapped horse by some way on that occasion and is fully expected to open her account now having been raised 2 lb.