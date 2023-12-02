Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Saturday

Snowy Evening - 11:49 Doncaster

Smart Stat: 28% - Oliver Greenall and Josh Guerriero's strike rate in early season

Oliver Greenall and Josh Guerriero have an excellent record at this stage of the season and they have an interesting representative in the opener at Doncaster in the shape of Snowy Evening. Snowy Evening has made an encouraging start over fences and may well have won at Wetherby last time had he jumped more fluently. He's entitled to have learned from the experience and remains with potential as a chaser.

Irish Hill - 13:40 Newbury

Smart Stat: 3 - Paul Nicholls' number of winners in the past ten runnings

Paul Nicholls has sent out three winners and a couple of runners-up in this race in the last decade and this time the champion trainer is represented by Irish Hill. Irish Hill enjoyed a productive season last term, winning three handicaps, and he may well have needed the run when below form on his reappearance at Kempton last month.

Under Control - 14:15 Newbury

Smart Stat: 4 - Nicky Henderson's number of winners in the past ten runnings

Nicky Henderson has won four of the past ten runnings of this event, including three of the past four editions, and he is represented this time around by Under Control. She won three of her four starts for the yard last season, including when beating subsequent Greatwood Hurdle winner Iberico Lord on her final start of the campaign at Sandown. She should still have more to offer for her leading yard.