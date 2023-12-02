Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Saturday

Get the most interesting trends and statistics from today's horse racing with the free Stat Selector.
Smart Stat: 28% - Oliver Greenall and Josh Guerriero's strike rate in early season
Oliver Greenall and Josh Guerriero have an excellent record at this stage of the season and they have an interesting representative in the opener at Doncaster in the shape of Snowy Evening. Snowy Evening has made an encouraging start over fences and may well have won at Wetherby last time had he jumped more fluently. He's entitled to have learned from the experience and remains with potential as a chaser.
Smart Stat: 3 - Paul Nicholls' number of winners in the past ten runnings
Paul Nicholls has sent out three winners and a couple of runners-up in this race in the last decade and this time the champion trainer is represented by Irish Hill. Irish Hill enjoyed a productive season last term, winning three handicaps, and he may well have needed the run when below form on his reappearance at Kempton last month.
Smart Stat: 4 - Nicky Henderson's number of winners in the past ten runnings
Nicky Henderson has won four of the past ten runnings of this event, including three of the past four editions, and he is represented this time around by Under Control. She won three of her four starts for the yard last season, including when beating subsequent Greatwood Hurdle winner Iberico Lord on her final start of the campaign at Sandown. She should still have more to offer for her leading yard.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org