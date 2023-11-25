Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Saturday

Predators Gold - 12:13 Punchestown

Smart Stat: 36% - Paul Townend's strike rate at Punchestown

Paul Townend has been operating at a highly impressive 36% strike rate at Punchestown in recent years - in keeping with his record elsewhere in Ireland - and he has three strong rides on this afternoon's card, starting with Predator's Gold. Predator's Gold won the valuable Goffs Defender Bumper on his debut at the Punchestown Festival in April and is another nice prospect for the powerful Willie Mullins team.

Hidden Beauty - 14:13 Huntingdon

Smart Stat: 26% - Fergal O'Brien's strike rate at Huntingdon since the start of the 2019/20 season

Fergal O'Brien tends to operate at a strike rate around the 19% mark but that increases to 26% at Huntingdon where he has one runner on the card this afternoon. Bumper winner Hidden Beauty got off the mark over hurdles at the third attempt at Doncaster in January and then ran to a similar level when a creditable runner-up at Taunton the following month. She's not been seen since then but could still be capable of better and goes handicapping from a fair-looking opening mark.

Luna Effect - 18:45 Wolverhampton

Smart Stat: 28% - Roger Varian's strike rate at Wolverhampton since the start of the 2019 season

Roger Varian has his team in top form at present and will be hoping to add another winner to his tally at Wolverhampton, a course where he boasts a superb 28% strike rate (operates around 20% overall). His only runner at Wolverhampton this evening is Luna Effect who was unsuited by how the race developed at Newcastle a couple of weeks ago and remains with potential. He steps up in trip here which could be a catalyst for further improvement.