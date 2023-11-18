Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Saturday

Burdett Road - 12:35 Cheltenham

Smart Stat: 25% - James Owen's strike rate with hurdlers at up to 2m2f

Burdett Road was a useful performer on the Flat for Michael Bell, winning three times at up to a mile and a quarter, including the Golden Gates Handicap at Royal Ascot. He was a short price on his hurdling debut at Huntingdon recently and duly defied cramped odds, pulling very hard but still having the engine and ability to score in impressive fashion. Burdett Road will need to settle better now in stronger company, but there is no doubt he arrives with plenty of potential, and is just the sort his up-and-coming trainer can make his mark with.

Indemnity - 13:26 Lingfield

Smart Stat: 24% - Roger Varian's strike rate at LINGFIELD PARK since the start of the 2019 season

Indemnity has a good pedigree and he showed bundles to work with when finishing runner-up on debut over this course and distance in September, produced to challenge inside the final furlong but finding one with previous experience just too good. He didn't progress as expected at Newcastle last time, but there was still plenty of promise to glean from that run, the winner suited more by the emphasis on speed. Indemnity remains open to improvement and he is well up to winning a race of this nature, so he will remain of interest.

Easy As That - 14:20 Cheltenham

Smart Stat: £104.56 - Venetia Williams's profit to a £1 level stake with chasers running after a break

Easy As That looked a potentially smart chaser last season when winning back-to-back handicaps at Haydock and Newcastle last season, impressing with how he jumped and travelled at the latter track, and he started favourite for a good novice handicap at Sandown on the back of that effort. However, he wasn't in the same form, running a tame race and never jumping with any fluency. It is possible that race came soon enough and given he represents a bang in-form trainer who has an excellent record with horses returning from a break, he is well worth another chance to build on his earlier promise.