Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Saturday

Meatloaf - 12:40 Wincanton

Smart Stat: 7 - Paul Nicholls' number of winners in past 10 runnings

Smart Stat: 28% - Paul Nicholls' strike rate at Wincanton since the start of the 2019/20 season

Smart Stat: 30% - Harry Cobden's strike rate at Wincanton

Paul Nicholls saddles two runners as he seeks an eighth win in this novice hurdle since 2014. Point winner Annie K should do better in this sphere having disappointed when making her Rules debut in a bumper at Taunton in March, but preference is for stablemate Meatloaf, who achieved a fairly useful level of form in four starts in bumpers last season, with his two wins both coming at this course. A half-brother to the useful hurdler/smart chaser Thyme White, Meatloaf should take well to jumping and is one to note now sent hurdling for a trainer/jockey combination which has enjoyed plenty of success at Wincanton in recent years.

Gesskille - 14:45 Aintree

Smart Stat: 25% - Oliver Greenall & Josh Guerriero's strike rate in early season

Gesskille returned from three months on the sidelines with a game victory in a listed event at Auteuil in September, showing a good attitude in first-time blinkers (replacing cheekpieces) to get the verdict by a short head. He is back in handicap company today and a BHA mark of 138 remains workable judged on the pick of his form last season when he twice filled the runner-up spot over these fences. Beaten just a nose in this race 12 months ago, he is only 1lb higher in the weights than when following that effort with another good second in the Becher Chase, keeping on well to pass the post two and a quarter lengths behind the winner.

Mr Alan - 15:45 Newcastle

Smart Stat: 23% - George Boughey's strike rate at Newcastle since the start of the 2019 season

Mr Alan has taken his form up a notch in recent weeks, first getting off the mark for the campaign at Nottingham and then producing an even better effort in defeat when beaten only narrowly at Newmarket. He went like the best horse at the weights on the last occasion, briefly looking in control when hitting the front entering the final furlong (hit a low of 1.02 in-running on the Betfair Exchange) before being collared in the final strides. Only 3lb higher in the weights today, Mr Alan is unproven on the all-weather but remains one to be interested in for the George Boughey yard which is often among the winner at Newcastle.