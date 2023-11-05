Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Saturday

Desque de l'Isle - 14:50 Huntingdon

Smart Stat: £99.36 - Venetia Williams' profit to a £1 level stake with chasers running after a break

Desque de l'Isle disappointed on his final two starts of last season but he had looked as good as ever earlier in the campaign when landing back-to-back handicaps at Ludlow. He was pulled up on his reappearance last season but had won on his return for the two previous campaigns so can clearly go well fresh, while it's also worth noting that Venetia Williams posts an extraordinary level-stake profit with horses returning from a break. Desque de l'Isle is able to compete from off his last winning mark.

Falcon Eight - 15:00 Curragh

Smart Stat: 3 - Dermot Weld's number of winners in the past ten runnings

Dermot Weld has won three of the last ten editions of the Loughbrown Stakes and has a leading contender this time around with Falcon Eight. Falcon Eight won the Chester Cup a couple of seasons ago and he went close to bagging another valuable handicap here in September as he was beaten only half a length in the Irish Cesarewitch after meeting some trouble in running. He holds sound claims on form based on that effort.

Panhandle Slim - 16:15 Carlisle

Smart Stat: 24% - Donald McCain's strike rate at Carlisle since the start of the 2019/20 season

Donald McCain tends to operate at a strike rate around the 17% mark but that increases to 24% at Carlisle and he will be hoping to add to his tally today as he has three runners on the card, including Panhandle Slim in the concluding bumper. Panhandle Slim - whose dam is closely related to top-class staying chaser Many Clouds - shaped nicely when runner-up on his bumper debut at Bangor last month and is likely to go close if running to a similar level here.