Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Saturday

Rare Middleton - 15:15 Ascot

Smart Stat: 28% - Paul Nicholls's strike rate with hurdlers at up to 2m2f

Rare Middleton showed plenty of ability in two starts on the Flat for Andrew Oliver and was purchased by these connections for 215,000 guineas. He landed the odds on his debut over hurdles at Taunton in January and he shaped well without posing a threat in the Adonis at Kempton on his next start. Rare Middleton was strong in the betting on his handicap debut and final start at Fakenham, shaping much better than the bare result, and he can prove himself on a good mark on his return to action.

Victtorino - 15:45 Ascot

Smart Stat: £80.36 - Venetia Williams's profit to a £1 level stake with chasers running after a break

A competitive handicap chase with plenty to consider, but Victtorino is a most interesting runner on his chase debut on these shores. He had plenty of experience over fences when trained in France, showing useful form when winning a couple of handicaps, and he shaped well enough on his British debut in a novice hurdle at Exeter in March. It is interesting that he is pitched in this deep on his return to action, but he represents a yard that have a profitable record with chasers returning from a break.

Enfjaar - 16:15 Chelmsford

Smart Stat: 23% - Roger Varian's strike rate at CHELMSFORD CITY since the start of the 2019 season

Enfjaar looked well above-average when making a winning debut at Newmarket on his sole start last year and he confirmed that impression when following up under a penalty over this course and distance on his return to action in May. He impressed with how he moved through that race and was strong at the finish, so it may be worth forgiving him his last two efforts on turf. Heavy ground was seemingly against him last time and he looks interesting back on the all-weather from what looks a lenient mark based on his win at this course.