Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Saturday

Empire Steel - 13:29 Kelso

Smart Stat: 22% - Sandy Thomson's strike rate at Kelso since the start of the 2019/20 season

Empire Steel produced a career best when winning the listed Premier Chase at this course in February, rallying well to win by three quarters of a length having found himself eight lengths down and seemingly struggling two out. That was his third win from just four starts at Kelso, so he clearly goes well at the track, especially when the mud is flying (acts well on heavy ground). Trained by Sandy Thomson, who has an excellent record at Kelso full stop, Empire Steel has gone well fresh in the past and still figures on a handy mark, so another bold bid seems assured on his first start since finishing a non-staying eighth in the Scottish Grand National at Ayr in April.

Pay The Piper - 14:39 Kelso

Smart Stat: £30.06 - Ann Hamilton's profit to a £1 level stake with only one runner on the card (chases)

Pay The Piper developed into a useful chaser for the Ann Hamilton yard last season, producing his best effort when winning a handicap at Musselburgh in February by four and a quarter lengths. He is only 5lb higher in the weights today and his runner-up finish on his next start at Doncaster, when beaten just a nose, highlights that he can be competitive from this sort of mark. A sound jumper in the main, Pay The Piper is worth another chance to bring up the seventh victory of his career under Rules having unseated his rider at the fifth when well backed to make a winning reappearance at Wetherby 10 days ago.

So Sleepy - 20:30 Chelmsford

Smart Stat: £29.53 - William Muir & Chris Grassick's profit to a £1 level stake when having one runner at a Flat meeting

So Sleepy was beaten just a nose on her penultimate start at Lingfield, looking unlucky not to win having been forced to switch when finding herself short of room a furlong out. She then confirmed the promise of that effort with a comfortable success at Chelmsford last time, recording a notably fast closing sectional as she picked up well from rear to land the spoils by a length and a quarter. Clearly thriving at present, So Sleepy's mark has tumbled since the start of the season and she remains potentially well treated having gone up just 6lb in the weights for her Lingfield win.