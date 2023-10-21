Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Saturday

Kyprios - 13:15 Ascot

Smart Stat: 2 - Aidan O'Brien's number of winners in past 10 runnings

Kyprios announced himself as the best stayer on the scene last year, winning a remarkable four Group 1s in an unbeaten season where he won six times in total, and there was plenty of positives to take out of his recent return from injury when runner-up to Eldar Eldarov in the Irish St Leger last month. He was strong in the market after nearly a year off but shaped as though the run would bring him on a fair bit. He missed the Prix du Cadran in France, so has had plenty of time to get over that effort, and he should prove too good for these if back to near his best.

Military - 15:01 Leopardstown

Smart Stat: 5 - Aidan O'Brien's number of winners in past 10 runnings

Aidan O'Brien has an excellent record in this Group 3 and he is expected to notch another win with Military. He was backed as if defeat was out of the question when making a winning debut at Naas last month and he overcame inexperience to win with plenty in hand, looking an above-average colt. He built on that effort when hitting the frame in the Tattersalls Stakes at Newmarket last time, travelling well but just unable to go with the principals in the closing stages. That experience won't be lost on him and he is a colt who still has more to offer, so he remains a horse to be positive about.

Nashwa - 15:05 Ascot

Smart Stat: 20% - John & Thady Gosden's strike rate with horses running in races between 7f and up to 10f

Nashwa has taken her form to a new level this season, relishing the drop back to a mile when an impressive winner of the Falmouth Stakes at Newmarket in July, and she has shaped well in defeat in some top mile and a quarter races since. She was arguably unlucky not to finish even closer in the Irish Champion Stakes last time, coming from further back than the two who finished in front of her but finishing to good effect. Nashwa should get a good pace to aim at here and the straight track at Ascot will be tailormade for her.