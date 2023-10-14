Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Saturday

La Yakel - 15:35 York

Smart Stat: 24% - William Haggas's strike rate with horses running over 10f+

La Yakel was a beaten favourite on his first two starts this season but got back on the up in good style at Doncaster last month, ridden positively and looking back to a horse who has the ability to land more nice prizes. He also displayed a determined attitude in the closing stages, fending off his main market rival in the final furlong and asserting away. A subsequent 4 lb rise is fair and he won't be bothered by ground conditions, so another bold bid is expected.

Dunes King - 16:45 York

Smart Stat: 29% - Harry & Roger Charlton's strike rate with handicap debutants

Dunes King made the perfect start to his career when making a winning debut at Windsor (25/1) in July, overcoming inexperience to beat a rival who already had some good form in the book and won next time. He hasn't progressed as expected since, though it is possible the race came too soon at Nottingham, and he clearly wasn't suited by a drop to a mile at Kempton last time. On his debut form, an opening mark of 85 is potentially lenient, and it is too soon to be giving up on him, especially or a yard that has an excellent strike rate with handicap debutants.

Debora's Dream - 18:00 Chelmsford

Smart Stat: 24% - Roger Varian's strike rate at CHELMSFORD CITY since the start of the 2019 season

Debora's Dream sales price increased at the breeze-ups earlier this year and he made plenty of appeal on debut at Newbury, but he could only run to a fair level, held back by inexperience. He was strong in the betting on his next start at Salisbury when beaten only a neck by another improver, and he is best not judged on his latest start at Kempton where he saw too much daylight from his outside draw. Debora's Dream is more than capable of winning a race of this nature and is a horse to remain positive about.