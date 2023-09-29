Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Saturday

Robbo - 13:30 Chester

Smart Stat: £31.42 - Charlie Hills' profit to a £1 level stake when having one runner at a Flat meeting

Robbo took a step forward when suffering a narrow defeat at Haydock earlier this month, only losing out to a useful prospect. He travelled well in a prominent position and looked the likeliest winner when moving to the front entering the final furlong (hit a low of 1.46 in-running on the Betfair Exchange), but the odds-on favourite wouldn't be denied as he dug deep to edge ahead close home. Beaten just a neck, Robbo clearly has the ability to win a race of this nature when everything falls right and this looks a straightforward opportunity for him to get off the mark at a course where his experience will stand him in good stead.

Capulet - 13:50 Newmarket

Smart Stat: 2 - Aidan O'Brien's number of winners in past 10 runnings

Capulet confirmed the promise of his debut when filling the runner-up spot in the Champions Juvenile Stakes at Leopardstown last time, showing much-improved form to push his exciting stablemate, Diego Velazquez, all the way to the line. He was beaten just half a length and the first two pulled over three lengths clear of the rest, with those in behind including the subsequent Beresford Stakes winner Deepone. Clearly a smart prospect in his own right, Capulet has easily the best form on offer in this Group 2 and his scope for further progress identifies him as very much the one to beat for Aidan O'Brien, who is seeking his third win in this race since 2018.

Enfjaar - 16:25 Haydock

Smart Stat: 26% - Jim Crowley's strike rate at Haydock Park

Enfjaar proved a disappointment when last seen finishing down the field in the Jersey Stakes at Royal Ascot in June, but it's far too soon to be writing him off after just one bad run. He'd looked a potential pattern performer in winning both his previous starts, first making a successful debut at Newmarket last October and then progressing further to defy a penalty by six lengths at Chelmsford in May. Reappearing here after three months off, Enfjaar starts life in handicaps from what looks a fair mark and he's worth a chance to get back on track under Jim Crowley, who has enjoyed plenty of success at Haydock in recent years.