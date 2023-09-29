Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Stat Selector

Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Saturday

By Timeform
22:47 · FRI September 29, 2023

Get the most interesting trends and statistics from today's horse racing with the free Stat Selector.

Robbo - 13:30 Chester

Smart Stat: £31.42 - Charlie Hills' profit to a £1 level stake when having one runner at a Flat meeting

Robbo took a step forward when suffering a narrow defeat at Haydock earlier this month, only losing out to a useful prospect. He travelled well in a prominent position and looked the likeliest winner when moving to the front entering the final furlong (hit a low of 1.46 in-running on the Betfair Exchange), but the odds-on favourite wouldn't be denied as he dug deep to edge ahead close home. Beaten just a neck, Robbo clearly has the ability to win a race of this nature when everything falls right and this looks a straightforward opportunity for him to get off the mark at a course where his experience will stand him in good stead.

Capulet - 13:50 Newmarket

Smart Stat: 2 - Aidan O'Brien's number of winners in past 10 runnings

Capulet confirmed the promise of his debut when filling the runner-up spot in the Champions Juvenile Stakes at Leopardstown last time, showing much-improved form to push his exciting stablemate, Diego Velazquez, all the way to the line. He was beaten just half a length and the first two pulled over three lengths clear of the rest, with those in behind including the subsequent Beresford Stakes winner Deepone. Clearly a smart prospect in his own right, Capulet has easily the best form on offer in this Group 2 and his scope for further progress identifies him as very much the one to beat for Aidan O'Brien, who is seeking his third win in this race since 2018.

Enfjaar - 16:25 Haydock

Smart Stat: 26% - Jim Crowley's strike rate at Haydock Park

Enfjaar proved a disappointment when last seen finishing down the field in the Jersey Stakes at Royal Ascot in June, but it's far too soon to be writing him off after just one bad run. He'd looked a potential pattern performer in winning both his previous starts, first making a successful debut at Newmarket last October and then progressing further to defy a penalty by six lengths at Chelmsford in May. Reappearing here after three months off, Enfjaar starts life in handicaps from what looks a fair mark and he's worth a chance to get back on track under Jim Crowley, who has enjoyed plenty of success at Haydock in recent years.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING