Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Saturday

Sense of Duty - 13:30 Newbury

Smart Stat: 21% - William Haggas's strike rate at NEWBURY since the start of the 2019 season

Sense of Duty has an absence to overcome, but she looked destined for the top when last seen 15 months ago, and is a most interesting runner for a yard that do well at this track. She was last seen winning the Chipchase Stakes at Newcastle in June last year, bounding clear of the now-smart Annaf in the closing stages. This will be the softest ground she has faced, but she holds a big class edge on her return to action and should take all the beating even if not at her best.

Pure Dignity - 16:35 Newmarket

Smart Stat: 20% - Roger Varian's strike rate with handicap debutants

Pure Dignity is a very well related filly who cost a whopping €2,500,000 as a yearling, and she looked well above average when making a winning debut over a mile on the July Course last summer, overcoming inexperience as the penny dropped late in the day. She was unlucky to bump into one when attempting to follow up under a penalty at Kempton when last seen 12 months ago and is very much a horse to be positive about now on her return and handicap debut. Pure Dignity is bred to relish the step up to a mile and a half and represents a yard that has a good strike rate with handicap debutants.

Welleef - 17:00 Newbury

Smart Stat: 26% - Owen Burrows's strike rate with handicap debutants

Welleef looked a good prospect when landing good support in soft ground on debut at Leicester last month, not needing to be fully extended to score in comfortable fashion, but he failed to make the expected improvement on a firmer surface at Salisbury last time when turned over at short odds. He returns to ground with ease in it now, though, and he is well worth another chance to build on the promise of his debut now handicapping.