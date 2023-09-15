Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Saturday

Get the most interesting trends and statistics from today's horse racing with the free Stat Selector.
Smart Stat: 3 - Aidan O'Brien's number of winners in past 10 runnings
Aidan O'Brien has already won the St Leger on six occasions, including three times in the last decade. This year he saddles no fewer than four runners, headed by the likely favourite, Continuous, who showed very smart form when easily winning the Great Voltigeur Stakes at York last month, drawing right away in the final two furlongs to land the spoils by three and three-quarter lengths. That form comfortably sets the standard in this line-up - Continuous is 5lb clear of Gregory on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings - and another bold bid seems assured with the step up in trip unlikely to be an issue.
Smart Stat: 20% - Andrew Balding's strike rate at Lingfield Park since the start of the 2019 season
Brora Breeze returned from eight months off with an improved display to get off the mark in a novice event at Chepstow last time, shaping like she had a bit more in the locker as she asserted in the final 50 yards to win by half a length. She now makes the switch to handicaps and is very much one to be interested in for the in-form Andrew Balding (75% of horses running to form), who has enjoyed plenty of success at Lingfield in recent seasons. There should be more to come from Brora Breeze after just four starts and a BHA mark of 67 already looks a fair starting point to life in this sphere.
Smart Stat: 22% - Adrian Wintle's strike rate at Bath since the start of the 2019 season
Kenstone produced his best effort of the campaign when filling the runner-up spot at Chepstow a few weeks ago, sticking to his task well to pass the post just half a length behind the winner. He is only 1lb higher in the weights today and back at Bath where he is already a course-and-distance winner for Adrian Wintle, who has an excellent record at the track full stop for a relatively small yard. In a wide-open contest, the veteran Kenstone gets the vote to take his career tally of wins into double figures.
