Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Saturday

Adelaide River - 16:30 Leopardstown

Smart Stat: 4 - Aidan O'Brien's number of winners in the past ten runnings

Dermot Weld and Aidan O'Brien have dominated this Group 3 prize in the last decade, sending out nine of the last ten winners between them. Weld, who has been responsible for five of those wins, doesn't have a runner this time around but O'Brien has a good chance of adding to his tally with Adelaide River. Adelaide River has run some crackers in defeat this season and has finished runner-up in Group 1 company the last twice, chasing home Auguste Rodin in the Irish Derby and Feed The Flame in the Grand Prix de Paris. Those pieces of form give him solid claims in this Group 3.

Macduff - 16:45 Haydock

Smart Stat: 26% - Ralph Beckett's strike rate at Haydock since the start of the 2019 season

Ralph Beckett tends to operate at a strike rate around the 18% mark but that increases to an impressive 26% with the runners he sends on the long journey north to Haydock. He has a few runners there this afternoon, including Macduff who overcame inexperience to make a winning start in a seven-furlong maiden at Newmarket last month. He ran on well after the penny dropped late on and, with the step up to an extended mile expected to suit, he should make significant improvement with that outing under his belt (he has the Timeform Large P).

Dark Trooper - 16:55 Ascot

Smart Stat: 3 - Ed Walker's number of winners in the past eight runnings

Ed Walker has won three of the past eight editions of this six-furlong handicap and has a leading contender this time around in Dark Trooper. Dark Trooper has thrived since dropping back to sprinting and completed the hat-trick with something to spare over course and distance last time, sweeping through from off the pace to score by two and a quarter lengths. He could still have a bit more to offer.