Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Saturday

Alhambra Palace - 14:25 York

Smart Stat: 2 - William Haggas's number of winners in past 10 runnings

Hard not to be positive about the majority of these but William Haggas has a good record in the Melrose and Alhambra Palace looks an ideal type. He built on previous promise when opening his account at Ascot and followed up in emphatic fashion under a penalty upped to a mile and three quarters at Sandown last time. He is 6 lb higher now and in a much deeper race, but he arrives firmly on the up, and is just the sort to go on improving for a while yet.

Gale Force Maya - 16:10 York

Smart Stat: £48.48 - Michael Dods's profit to a £1 level stake when having one runner at a Flat meeting

Gale Force Maya can boast a strong record at this track - she is a three-time course and distance winner - and she left the impression she is coming back to the boil at Pontefract last weekend. She can be marked up for that effort, faring best of those who raced up close to an overly strong pace, and she is now 2 lb lower than her last handicap win. It is also worth noting that she took off around this time last year.

Nathanael Greene - 16:55 Goodwood

Smart Stat: 20% - William Haggas's strike rate at GOODWOOD since the start of the 2019 season

Nathanael Greene is a useful handicapper who has run some good races in defeat this season, well backed and running up to his best when hitting the frame in the Northumberland Plate at Newcastle and wasn't disgraced in a strong handicap at Newbury next time. He probably made his effort earlier than ideal at Haydock last time, though he looked a class apart for much of the race. He is well up to resuming winning ways in a race of this nature and is worth persevering with.