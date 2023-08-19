Sporting Life
Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Saturday

By Timeform
10:39 · SAT August 19, 2023

Get the most interesting trends and statistics from today's horse racing with the free Stat Selector.

Prepschool - 13:35 Ripon

Smart Stat: 26% - Danny Tudhope's strike rate at Ripon

Danny Tudhope tends to operate at a strike rate around the 17% mark but that increases to an impressive 26% at Ripon where he has a strong book of rides this afternoon. In the opening mile novice he rides Prepschool who shaped with promise when runner-up at Epsom last time and is entitled to build on that effort, with the step up to a mile from seven furlongs promising to bring about some improvement.

Olivers Travels - 14:15 Perth

Smart Stat: 35% - Sean Bowen's strike rate at Perth

Sean Bowen boasts an incredible 35% strike rate at Perth - he tends to operate around the 19% mark overall - and he will be hoping to add to his tally this afternoon, starting with Olivers Travels in the opening maiden hurdle. Olivers Travels finished runner-up in an Irish point and since joining the Bowen yard has won both starts in bumpers, scoring with the minimum of fuss last time. He has been found a nice opportunity on his hurdles debut.

Fierce - 18:40 Bath

Smart Stat: £19.83 - Gary Moore's profit to a £1 level stake with horses running in first time headgear

Gary Moore shows a healthy level-stake profit with horses running in first-time headgear so it is interesting that he has elected to fit Fierce with cheekpieces this evening. Fierce gained reward for a string of consistent efforts at Nottingham last time, showing a willing attitude to prevail, and the application of cheekpieces could eke out a bit extra.

