Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Saturday

Al Aasy - 15:00 Haydock

Smart Stat: 24% - William Haggas' strike rate at Haydock Park since the start of the 2019 season

Al Aasy proved a totally different proposition with his reappearance under his belt as he ran out a smooth winner of a listed contest at Newbury last time, typically travelling strongly and just needing to pushed out late on to beat the reopposing Phantom Flight by a length and a half. The six-year-old appears to have a class edge over his six rivals in this Group 3 on his best form - he is 2 lb clear on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings - and it looks a good opportunity for him to gain a seventh career win for William Haggas, who has enjoyed plenty of success at Haydock in recent years.

Commanche Falls - 15:25 Curragh

Smart Stat: £54.48 - Michael Dods' profit to a £1 level stake when having one runner at a Flat meeting

Commanche Falls was well placed to register back-to-back victories in July, not needing to be at his best to win a listed contest over this course and distance and the Group 3 Hackwood Stakes at Newbury. He showed a good attitude to come out on top in a tight finish on the last occasion, weaving his way through in the final 100 yards to get the verdict by a head. This will be tougher in a race where Commanche Falls must concede at least 3 lb to each of his 10 rivals, but he's a likeable sort who seems sure to go well again in what has the makings of another successful Irish raid for the Michael Dods team.

Exceedingly Regal - 17:50 Haydock

Smart Stat: 24% - James Doyle's strike rate at Haydock Park

Exceedingly Regal returned from four months off with a good second at Yarmouth last time, gradually warming to his task after looking a little ring rusty early on. He was beaten only two lengths at the line and is likely to be a sharper model with the run under his belt, especially with cheekpieces going on for the first time today. He is certainly one to be interested in from the same mark and perhaps the best chance of a winner on the card for James Doyle, who rides this track particularly well.