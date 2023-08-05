Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Saturday

Boardroom - 14:15 Thirsk

Smart Stat: £17.50 - Geoff Oldroyd's profit to a £1 level stake when having one runner at a Flat meeting

Boardroom has a good sprint pedigree and she shaped with plenty of promise when runner-up on her debut at Beverley last month, her inexperience evident but she finished with a real flourish once the penny started to drop. She failed to reel in the all-the-way winner who had plenty of experience, but Boardroom is entitled to be much sharper now, and she could be an above-average juvenile.

Orazio - 15:35 Goodwood

Smart Stat: 2 - Charles Hills's number of winners in past 10 runnings

Orazio is a lightly-raced four-year-old who produced a useful performance when winning a handicap at Newmarket on his return in April (form worked out well) and he progressed further when following up in soft ground at Ascot next time. He moved through that race like a horse ahead of his mark, easily putting it to bed with a smart turn of foot, and ground conditions were perhaps a little quick when only sixth in the Wokingham at Royal Ascot last time. Conditions are more in his favour now and he remains a sprinter to keep on the right side.

Hydration - 15:55 Doncaster

Smart Stat: 21% - Harry & Roger Charlton's strike rate in mid-season

Hydration built on his reappearance when making a winning handicap debut at Ffos Las in June, overcoming some trouble in-running and having a bit in hand at the line. He ran at least as well in defeat when third at Lingfield last time, not seen to best effect having to switch wider than the first two entering the final furlong and also not ideally placed. There should be more to come from him and this track should suit him better.