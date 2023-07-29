Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Saturday

Tiffany - 14:00 Newcastle

Smart Stat: 25% - Sir Mark Prescott Bt's strike rate with horses running over 10f+

Tiffany built on her reappearance run when opening her account over seven furlongs at Wolverhampton last month, arguably doing well to win over that distance given the stamina in her pedigree. As expected, she relished the step up to a mile and a quarter when following up on her handicap debut at Windsor last time, travelling like a horse ahead of her mark and having more in hand than the bare margin suggests. She is just the type to go on improving for this yard and has solid claims of following up.

Alflaila - 15:15 York

Smart Stat: £29.39 - Owen Burrows's profit to a £1 level stake with horses running after a break

Alflaila took his form to a new level last season, winning four of his six starts, including in pattern company on his last two starts. He was slowly away in the Darely Stakes at Newmarket when last seen in October, but he moved into contention in style and stayed on well in the closing stages to beat another smart type who has franked the form since. That was over nine furlongs, but he should relish this longer trip on his return, and he represents a yard who know how to get one ready after a break.

Ghaly - 16:50 Ascot

Smart Stat: 22% - Saeed bin Suroor's strike rate with horses running in races between 7f and up to 10f

Ghaly seemingly hasn't been the easiest to train given how few miles he has on the clock for a seven-year-old, but his form in handicaps last season is very strong, and he shaped much better than the bare result on his return in the Royal Hunt Cup over course and distance last month. He was one of those in the far-side group who overdid things in the early stages and he emptied at the business end like he would come on a bundle for the run. Ghaly is entitled to have come on plenty for that and he is still a well-handicapped horse.