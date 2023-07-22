Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Saturday

Get the most interesting trends and statistics from today's horse racing with the free Stat Selector.
Smart Stat: 5 - Aidan O'Brien's number of winners in the past ten runnings
Aidan O'Brien has won five of the last ten runnings of this Group 3, including with Little Big Bear last year, and he has a couple of runners this year headed by Pearls And Rubies. Pearls And Rubies, who is out of Pretty Polly Stakes winner Diamondsandrubies, made a winning start to her career at Navan and was then only narrowly denied in the Chesham Stakes at Royal Ascot last time. She remains open to further improvement.
Smart Stat: 3 - Richard Fahey's number of winners in the past ten runnings
Richard Fahey has won three of the last ten runnings of this maiden so his runners are always worth noting. He is represented here by Tropical Island, a £135,000 breeze-up purchase whose dam won three times as a juvenile.
Smart Stat: 26% - Owen Burrows' strike rate with handicap debutants
Owen Burrows tends to operate at a strike rate around the 20% mark but that increases to an excellent 26% with his handicap debutants. He has an interesting representative at Doncaster this evening in Game Set, a three-year-old colt who has won both his starts and remains open to improvement as he steps into handicap company and tackles older rivals. The form of his course-and-distance success on debut has worked out well and suggests he could be on a fair mark.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.