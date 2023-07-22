Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Saturday

Pearls And Rubies - 14:00 Curragh

Smart Stat: 5 - Aidan O'Brien's number of winners in the past ten runnings

Aidan O'Brien has won five of the last ten runnings of this Group 3, including with Little Big Bear last year, and he has a couple of runners this year headed by Pearls And Rubies. Pearls And Rubies, who is out of Pretty Polly Stakes winner Diamondsandrubies, made a winning start to her career at Navan and was then only narrowly denied in the Chesham Stakes at Royal Ascot last time. She remains open to further improvement.

Tropical Island - 14:46 Ripon

Smart Stat: 3 - Richard Fahey's number of winners in the past ten runnings

Richard Fahey has won three of the last ten runnings of this maiden so his runners are always worth noting. He is represented here by Tropical Island, a £135,000 breeze-up purchase whose dam won three times as a juvenile.

Game Set - 19:45 Doncaster

Smart Stat: 26% - Owen Burrows' strike rate with handicap debutants

Owen Burrows tends to operate at a strike rate around the 20% mark but that increases to an excellent 26% with his handicap debutants. He has an interesting representative at Doncaster this evening in Game Set, a three-year-old colt who has won both his starts and remains open to improvement as he steps into handicap company and tackles older rivals. The form of his course-and-distance success on debut has worked out well and suggests he could be on a fair mark.