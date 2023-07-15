Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Saturday

Aldaary - 14:20 Ascot

Smart Stat: 2 - William Haggas's number of winners in past 10 runnings

Aldaary has been lightly raced in recent years but he has been most progressive, winning the Balmoral Handicap at this course from a mark of 109 in 2021 and bolting up in a listed event at Haydock on his sole start last year. He looked rusty on his return from 14 months off in the Criterium Stakes at Newmarket a couple of weeks ago, while he also didn't appear to appreciate the return to firmer ground. The step back up to a mile will be in his favour, as will a return to easier conditions, and he is expected to show much better form now.

Azure Blue - 16:35 Newmarket

Smart Stat: £31.48 - Michael Dods's profit to a £1 level stake when having one runner at a Flat meeting

Azure Blue was very progressive last season, moving through the handicap ranks and winning a listed race on the Rowley Mile on her final start. She has taken her form to new levels in two starts this year, too, taking much softer ground in her stride when defying a penalty in another listed event on her return, and showing herself a top-level sprinter when completing a four-timer in the Duke of York Stakes last time. Azure Blue missed Royal Ascot and looks a very solid proposition now searching for her first Group 1 under conditions which won't be a problem.

At The Double - 16:55 Newmarket

Smart Stat: 25% - Sir Mark Prescott Bt's strike rate with horses running over 10f+

At The Double was a typical improver from this yard once entering handicaps and moving up in trip last season, winning three times at up to two miles, and he bounced back from a poor run on his return when hitting the frame in a two-mile handicap at Newmarket last month. That race wasn't run at a strong gallop and At The Double could only plug on in the closing stages, but this race has the potential to be run at a better pace, and he remains on a fair enough mark.