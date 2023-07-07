Sporting Life
Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Saturday

By Timeform
00:15 · FRI July 08, 2023

Get the most interesting trends and statistics from today's horse racing with the free Stat Selector.

Chartwell House - 16:25 Haydock

Smart Stat: £18.32 - William Knight's profit to a £1 level stake when having one runner at a Flat meeting

Chartwell House has made good progress in three-year-old only handicaps and his latest effort over this course and distance was a significant career best, making all to win by four lengths in impressive fashion. The runner-up gave that form a boost when winning her next start at Newmarket and Chartwell House remains one to be interested in now stepping out of his own age group from a 9 lb higher mark for William Knight.

Man of Eden - 17:00 Haydock

Smart Stat: 22% - Harry & Roger Charlton's strike rate in mid-season

Man of Eden again ran well when filling the runner-up spot at Newmarket last time, passing the post just a length and a half behind the winner and arguably deserving extra credit having come from further back than the pair he split. That was an improved display in first-time blinkers and he is surely capable of winning a race of this nature when everything falls right. Today could well be the day with the Charlton yard in such good form (seven winners from last 21 runners).

Orchestra - 17:25 Sandown

Smart Stat: 21% - William Buick's strike rate at Sandown Park

Orchestra has continued to give a good account since gaining his latest win at Beverley in May, certainly showing enough to suggest he remains on a workable mark. The application of a visor for the first time today could eke out a bit more improvement and the booking of champion jockey William Buick also catches the eye at a track where he has enjoyed plenty of success in recent years.

