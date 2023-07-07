Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Saturday

Get the most interesting trends and statistics from today's horse racing with the free Stat Selector.
Smart Stat: £18.32 - William Knight's profit to a £1 level stake when having one runner at a Flat meeting
Chartwell House has made good progress in three-year-old only handicaps and his latest effort over this course and distance was a significant career best, making all to win by four lengths in impressive fashion. The runner-up gave that form a boost when winning her next start at Newmarket and Chartwell House remains one to be interested in now stepping out of his own age group from a 9 lb higher mark for William Knight.
Smart Stat: 22% - Harry & Roger Charlton's strike rate in mid-season
Man of Eden again ran well when filling the runner-up spot at Newmarket last time, passing the post just a length and a half behind the winner and arguably deserving extra credit having come from further back than the pair he split. That was an improved display in first-time blinkers and he is surely capable of winning a race of this nature when everything falls right. Today could well be the day with the Charlton yard in such good form (seven winners from last 21 runners).
Smart Stat: 21% - William Buick's strike rate at Sandown Park
Orchestra has continued to give a good account since gaining his latest win at Beverley in May, certainly showing enough to suggest he remains on a workable mark. The application of a visor for the first time today could eke out a bit more improvement and the booking of champion jockey William Buick also catches the eye at a track where he has enjoyed plenty of success in recent years.
Continue reading this article...
Join for free!
Exclusive content, stats, tips, my stable, race replays, hospitality give aways and much more… All for FREE - No monthly subscription fee