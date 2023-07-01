Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Saturday

Tiber Flow - 12:55 Newcastle

Smart Stat: 30% - William Haggas's strike rate at NEWCASTLE since the start of the 2019 season

Tiber Flow won his first three starts on all-weather - including on his debut over this course and distance - and he went incredibly close to completing a four-timer in a valuable event back at this venue on Good Friday last year. He had been gelded ahead of his return this season and wasn't disgraced in the Abernant Stakes at Newmarket in April, but he wasn't quite at that level when runner-up in a minor event at Haydock last time. The return to all-weather will suit Tiber Flow and he represents a yard that has a good record at this track.

New London - 13:15 Newmarket

Smart Stat: 33% - Charlie Appleby's strike rate at NEWMARKET (JULY) since the start of the 2019 season

New London has to shoulder a 5 lb penalty but still looks the one to beat dropped to listed company on his return. He was very progressive last season, easily winning a handicap at this course before following up in the Gordon Stakes at Glorious Goodwood from a couple of very smart rivals. He started a short-price favourite for the St Leger on his final start but had no answer for Eldar Eldarov at the trip and on softer ground. New London is the type who will take another step forward as a four-year-old and is expected to make a winning return - he has also had wind surgery and goes in a first-time tongue tie.

Air To Air - 14:40 Newcastle

Smart Stat: 24% - George Boughey's strike rate at NEWCASTLE since the start of the 2019 season

Air To Air isn't the easiest to win with but he has finished runner-up on both of his starts over course and distance and he remains on a fair mark. He was below form at Newmarket in a first-time tongue tie (retained) last time, but his style of racing doesn't really suit itself to that track, and he is better than he was able to show there. He has ground to make up with Zip on their running here two starts back, but he is now 6 lb better off, and he is expected to bounce back to form now.