Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Monday

Smart Stat: 22% - Sir Mark Prescott Bt's strike rate with handicap debutants
Judgementofsolomon shaped like a typical Sir Mark Prescott juvenile in four relatively quick starts last season, showing fair form but never really getting competitive. All of those starts came at a mile, but he is bred to excel over middle distances - related to a smart type who stayed a mile and three quarters - and it would be no surprise were he to show much improved form now entering handicaps from a mark that may well underestimate him.
Smart Stat: 25% - James Doyle's strike rate at WINDSOR
Wafei's sales price rose to €185,000 at the breeze-ups last year and he made a most promising start to his career when beaten a short head by an above-average Godolphin newcomer at Haydock in September last year. He quickened up well on that occasion, almost winning despite showing clear signs of greenness from a tricky position in a steadily-run affair. He didn't build on that promise as expected on his final start at Newmarket, but he remains with potential on his return to action, particularly now moving up to a mile and a quarter.
Smart Stat: £63.49 - Marco Botti's profit to a £1 level stake with horses running after a break
Silver Gunn can boast a good record at Windsor - he's a two-time course and distance winner - and he looks interesting on his return to action representing a yard who know how to get one ready after a break. He wasn't at his best on his last two starts last year, but as a result, he is now just 1 lb higher than his last winning mark, and with conditions in his favour, a big run is expected.
