Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Stat Selector
Stat Selector

Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Monday

By Timeform
11:56 · MON April 29, 2024

Get the most interesting trends and statistics for today's racing with the free Stat Selector.

Judgementofsolomon - 17:30 Wolverhampton

Smart Stat: 22% - Sir Mark Prescott Bt's strike rate with handicap debutants

Judgementofsolomon shaped like a typical Sir Mark Prescott juvenile in four relatively quick starts last season, showing fair form but never really getting competitive. All of those starts came at a mile, but he is bred to excel over middle distances - related to a smart type who stayed a mile and three quarters - and it would be no surprise were he to show much improved form now entering handicaps from a mark that may well underestimate him.

Wafei - 17:39 Windsor

Smart Stat: 25% - James Doyle's strike rate at WINDSOR

Wafei's sales price rose to €185,000 at the breeze-ups last year and he made a most promising start to his career when beaten a short head by an above-average Godolphin newcomer at Haydock in September last year. He quickened up well on that occasion, almost winning despite showing clear signs of greenness from a tricky position in a steadily-run affair. He didn't build on that promise as expected on his final start at Newmarket, but he remains with potential on his return to action, particularly now moving up to a mile and a quarter.

Silver Gunn - 18:39 Windsor

Smart Stat: £63.49 - Marco Botti's profit to a £1 level stake with horses running after a break

Silver Gunn can boast a good record at Windsor - he's a two-time course and distance winner - and he looks interesting on his return to action representing a yard who know how to get one ready after a break. He wasn't at his best on his last two starts last year, but as a result, he is now just 1 lb higher than his last winning mark, and with conditions in his favour, a big run is expected.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING

Sporting Life - Get Ahead Logo
Sporting Life
MY SPORTING LIFE
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Football data provided by
Opta Logo
Horse Racing Powered By
Timeform Logo
Featured EventsGold Chevron
CheltenhamGrand NationalRoyal Ascot
About usGold Chevron
About UsCareersMy Sporting LifeSporting Life appModern Slavery Statement
SupportGold Chevron
Contact UsFeedbackAccessibilitySafer Gambling
Betting & Free BetsGold Chevron
RacecardsFast ResultsScores & FixturesVidiprinterMy StableFree Bets
TipsGold Chevron
Racing TipsFootball TipsGolf TipsDarts TipsSnooker TipsTipping Records
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Check out our Podcasts
This Week's Acca Podcast
Taking The Reins Podcast
Sporting Life logo
Horse Racing Racing logo
Sporting Life Football logo
Privacy PolicyPrivacy StatementPrivacy Preference CentreCookie Policy
© 2024 Hestview Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
We are committed to Safer Gambling and have a number of self-help tools to help you manage your gambling. We also work with a number of independent charitable organisations who can offer help and answers any questions you may have.
Gamble Aware LogoGamble Helpline LogoGamstop LogoGordon Moody LogoSafer Gambling Standard LogoGamban Logo18+ LogoTake Time To Think Logo