Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Monday

Test of Love - 14:22 Pontefract

Smart Stat: 22% - Sir Mark Prescott Bt's strike rate with handicap debutants

Test of Love was badly in need of the experience on his debut at Chelmsford last summer, but was full of running at the line, and he duly proved more competitive on his next start at Newcastle nine days later. He was very easy to back upped to seven furlongs on his latest start, still displaying clear signs of inexperience and not given a hard time. Test of Love has been gelded since and remains with plenty of potential now handicapping on his return for a yard who do so well with such types.

On The River - 15:22 Pontefract

Smart Stat: 24% - Harriet Bethell's strike rate with horses running in races between 7f and up to 10f

On The River goes particularly well in testing ground, winning four times in similar conditions to what he will face here last season, and he left the impression he would come on for the run on his return from six months off over this course and distance last month. That was a strong race for the grade, won by an improver who has run well in defeat since, and the runner-up also went on to win next time. On The River won this race 12 months ago and looks well prepared to launch another bold bid.

Auric - 19:20 Windsor

Smart Stat: 15% - Hugo Palmer's strike rate with handicap debutants

Auric started at big odds and was given a considerate introduction on his debut at Wolverhampton last month, not getting the clearest run and finishing with running left, and he duly showed improved form after that experience when opening his account at Kempton 16 days ago. He was ridden patiently but found plenty for pressure in the closing stages, knuckling down well to get the better of another promising rival, and he should have even more to offer now making his handicap and turf debut.