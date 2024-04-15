Sporting Life
Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Monday

By Timeform
11:03 · MON April 15, 2024

Get the most interesting trends and statistics for today's racing with the free Stat Selector.

Mc Loven - 14:20 Windsor

Smart Stat: £25.86 - Simon Dow's profit to a £1 level stake when having one runner at a Flat meeting

The ground at Windsor is described as good this morning, so Mc Loven could be the way to go on the back of his encouraging reappearance fourth in a fairly valuable six-furlong handicap on the all-weather at Lingfield last month. On that evidence, this drop back in trip will suit him very well, and he has been left on the same mark, so he is entitled to be competitive.

Moonlight Express - 18:30 Kempton

Smart Stat: 16% - James Fanshawe's strike rate with handicap debutants

Moonlight Express has shown clear signs of ability on her first three starts and she shaped quite a bit better than the bare result implies on her qualifying run over a mile at Lingfield 11 days ago. She was left with a hopeless task from the position she was left in, making steady headway from two furlongs out but not at all given a hard time. She has seemingly been brought along with handicaps in mind and has the potential to do much better now for a yard that do well with such types.

Profit And Loss - 20:30 Kempton

Smart Stat: £21.42 - George Baker's profit to a £1 level stake when having one runner at a Flat meeting

Profit And Loss has done most of his racing in Jersey over the last couple of years, but he was rated as high as 67 when trained by David Evans, and he shaped well on his first start since leaving Mrs A. Malzard when finishing third over this course and distance last month. That was his first start for seven months and a breathing operation, and he is entitled to strip fitter for that outing now, so he will remain of interest from the same mark.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

