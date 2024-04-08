Sporting Life
Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Monday

By Timeform
11:26 · MON April 08, 2024

Get the most interesting trends and statistics for today's racing with the free Stat Selector.

Ciara Pearl - 17:00 Lingfield

Smart Stat: 22% - Jim Crowley's strike rate at LINGFIELD PARK

Ciara Pearl confirmed the promise of her debut effort when opening her account over a mile at this course in October, challenging three wide on the home turn and staying on well to the line. She improved further in defeat under a penalty at Newcastle 12 days later, again doing all of her best work at the finish. She shapes as though she'll progress again now moving up in trip on her handicap debut and an opening mark of 66 may well underestimate her.

Al Mootamarid - 19:00 Wolverhampton

Smart Stat: £26.17 - Marco Botti's profit to a £1 level stake when having one runner at a Flat meeting

Al Mootamarid has an excellent pedigree - he's a half-brother to top-class Golden Horn - but he was in need of the experience without being seen to best effect on his first two starts. However, he showed much improved form on his all-weather debut when opening his account at Chelmsford in November, ridden much more positively than on his previous starts, proving more professional than his rivals and strong at the line. There should be plenty more to come from him now moving into handicaps, especially now moving up to this longer trip.

Habooba - 19:30 Wolverhampton

Smart Stat: 25% - Oisin Murphy's strike rate at WOLVERHAMPTON

Habooba showed improved form to get off the mark in a six-furlong handicap at Lingfield in December, making all of the running and displaying a good attitude, and she has shaped well in defeat all three starts since. She ran a good race when third over this course and distance 16 days ago, beaten only by a couple of well-handicapped rivals. Habooba races from the same mark now and the booking of Oisin Murphy catches the eye, so she seems sure to launch another bold bid.

