Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Monday

Educate - 14:20 Kempton

Smart Stat: 2 - John & Thady Gosden's number of winners in past 6 runnings

Educate is bred to be smart and made the perfect start to his career over a mile at Southwell in December, showing clear signs of greenness but really getting the hang of it in the closing stages, staying on well in the final furlong to prevail by a head. There should be plenty of improvement in him now, and he represents a yard that won this contest in 2021 and 2022, so he must command plenty of respect under a penalty.

Lion's Pride - 14:55 Kempton

Smart Stat: 20% - John & Thady Gosden's strike rate at KEMPTON PARK since the start of the 2020 season

Lion's Pride has to concede at least 3 lb all round in this listed event but he was rapidly progressive last year, winning two of his five starts, notably a similar event over a mile and a half at this course in November. His previous form on turf also stands up well to close scrutiny, and the way he travelled for his latest success suggests he will have no problem dropping back in trip. He is a good-looking colt, very much the type to improve again as a four-year-old, and he represents a yard that has a very good strike rate at this course.

Dragon Icon - 16:40 Kempton

Smart Stat: 24% - Roger Varian's strike rate at KEMPTON PARK since the start of the 2020 season

Dragon Icon looked a good prospect when winning his first two starts on the all-weather, making a winning debut over seven furlongs at this course, before disappointing somewhat in the German 2000 Guineas. He arrives in heart form than his recent form figures suggest, too, poorly drawn at Lingfield last time and also encountering a troubled passage. The return to a mile won't be an issue and he remains a horse to be interested in.