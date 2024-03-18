Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Cheltenham
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Stat Selector
Stat Selector

Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Monday

By Timeform
10:44 · MON March 18, 2024

Get the most interesting trends and statistics for today's racing with the free Stat Selector.

Laugh A Minute - 14:05 Curragh

Smart Stat: 2 - Adrian McGuinness's number of winners in past 3 runnings

Laugh A Minute has won the last two renewals of this race, in 2022 from the same mark as he races from today, and last year from a 7 lb lower mark. He does tend to save his best for this track - he is a three-time course and distance winner - and he left the impression that he would strip fitter for the run on his return from four months off at Dundalk 24 days ago. Laugh A Minute handles heavy ground well, so conditions won't be a problem, and he is drawn in and around the pace, so another bold showing is on the cards.

Mayfair - 15:10 Curragh

Smart Stat: 27% - Ryan Moore's strike rate at CURRAGH

Mayfair has an excellent pedigree - she is out of Cheveley Park Stakes winner Clemmie, who is a sister to British and Irish 2000 Guineas winner Churchill - and she showed something to work on amidst greenness when finishing fourth on debut at Galway in August. Mayfair was relatively easy to back that day, and she was just getting the hang of what was required when the race was all but over. She should have learnt plenty from that initial experience

Forever Noah - 19:30 Newcastle

Smart Stat: 26% - Roger Varian's strike rate at NEWCASTLE since the start of the 2020 season

Forever Noah failed to justify good support on his debut at Kempton in January, but he did show something to work on, and improved a little on his next start at Lingfield last month, beaten by the same horse as on debut, but finishing closer this time. He raced prominently but had nothing left to give in the closing stages, losing second place close home, so the drop to six furlongs looks a good move, and he has been found a weaker race now.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING

Sporting Life - Get Ahead Logo
Sporting Life
MY SPORTING LIFE
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Football data provided by
Opta Logo
Horse Racing Powered By
Timeform Logo
Featured EventsGold Chevron
CheltenhamGrand NationalRoyal Ascot
About usGold Chevron
About UsCareersMy Sporting LifeSporting Life appModern Slavery Statement
SupportGold Chevron
Contact UsFeedbackAccessibilitySafer Gambling
Betting & Free BetsGold Chevron
RacecardsFast ResultsScores & FixturesVidiprinterMy StableFree Bets
TipsGold Chevron
Racing TipsFootball TipsGolf TipsDarts TipsSnooker TipsTipping Records
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Check out our Podcasts
This Week's Acca Podcast
Taking The Reins Podcast
Sporting Life logo
Horse Racing Racing logo
Sporting Life Football logo
Privacy PolicyPrivacy StatementPrivacy Preference CentreCookie Policy
© 2024 Hestview Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
We are committed to Safer Gambling and have a number of self-help tools to help you manage your gambling. We also work with a number of independent charitable organisations who can offer help and answers any questions you may have.
Gamble Aware LogoGamble Helpline LogoGamstop LogoGordon Moody LogoSafer Gambling Standard LogoGamban Logo18+ LogoTake Time To Think Logo