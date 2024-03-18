Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Monday

Laugh A Minute - 14:05 Curragh

Smart Stat: 2 - Adrian McGuinness's number of winners in past 3 runnings

Laugh A Minute has won the last two renewals of this race, in 2022 from the same mark as he races from today, and last year from a 7 lb lower mark. He does tend to save his best for this track - he is a three-time course and distance winner - and he left the impression that he would strip fitter for the run on his return from four months off at Dundalk 24 days ago. Laugh A Minute handles heavy ground well, so conditions won't be a problem, and he is drawn in and around the pace, so another bold showing is on the cards.

Mayfair - 15:10 Curragh

Smart Stat: 27% - Ryan Moore's strike rate at CURRAGH

Mayfair has an excellent pedigree - she is out of Cheveley Park Stakes winner Clemmie, who is a sister to British and Irish 2000 Guineas winner Churchill - and she showed something to work on amidst greenness when finishing fourth on debut at Galway in August. Mayfair was relatively easy to back that day, and she was just getting the hang of what was required when the race was all but over. She should have learnt plenty from that initial experience

Forever Noah - 19:30 Newcastle

Smart Stat: 26% - Roger Varian's strike rate at NEWCASTLE since the start of the 2020 season

Forever Noah failed to justify good support on his debut at Kempton in January, but he did show something to work on, and improved a little on his next start at Lingfield last month, beaten by the same horse as on debut, but finishing closer this time. He raced prominently but had nothing left to give in the closing stages, losing second place close home, so the drop to six furlongs looks a good move, and he has been found a weaker race now.