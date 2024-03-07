Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Cheltenham
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Stat Selector

Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Monday

By Sporting Life
11:13 · MON March 11, 2024

Get the most interesting trends and statistics from today's horse racing with the free Stat Selector.

Sir Rock – 14:30 Plumpton

  • Smart Stat: 23% - Tom Cannon's strike rate at PLUMPTON
  • Smart Stat: 47% - Tom Cannon's strike rate on chase favourites

Tom Cannon has enjoyed plenty of success at Plumpton over the years, and, coupled with his record on chase favourites, looks set to enjoy another trip to Sussex, thanks in part to Sir Rock.

The former Irish point winner was only modest over hurdles but has taken his form up a level since tackling fences, winning at Plumpton (by a neck from Shaw's Cross) in December before following up in a nine-runner event at Fontwell last time by 1¾ lengths from Leading Swoop, travelling strongly throughout. Open to further improvement over fences, he is fancied to defy a 4 lb rise in the weights.

Broken Halo – 15:40 Taunton

  • Smart Stat: 28% Paul Nicholls's strike rate at TAUNTON since the start of the 2019/20 season
  • Smart Stat: 30% Harry Cobden's strike rate at TAUNTON
  • Smart Stat: 20% Paul Nicholls's strike rate in spring

Though some also apply to Enrilo, three Smart Stats surrounding the success of his trainer and jockey at the track (and also at this time of year) support the claims of Broken Halo in the 15:40 at Taunton.

Broken Halo won military races for amateur riders at Sandown in 2022 and 2023 and after a series on on-completions was a respectable 6½ lengths second to Farceur du Large in a similar event there last time.

The likely strong pace set by First Lord De Cuet, Laskalin and De Rasher Counter should suit this confirmed hold-up performer and from this reduced mark of 130 he could take some beating with a clear round.

You Say Nothing - 15:50 Stratford

  • Smart Stat: 23% - £41.08 - Christian Williams's profit to a £1 level stake with only one runner on the card (chases)

Recent Lingfield winner Doyouknowwhatimean is respected, but Christian Williams has an excellent record when running just one chaser at a meeting and he will be hoping for another good run from You Say Nothing ahead of the run of stable star Kitty’s Light at Cheltenham on Tuesday.

You Say Nothing probably did too much too early when well below form at Sedgefield last time, but doesn’t look to have much competition for the lead here and could get his own way out in front.

You Say Nothing is only 4 lb higher than when winning at Ffos Las (by 2¼ lengths from Chestnut Pete) in May, and, with the testing ground no problem, is fancied to back back to form at double-figure odds.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING

Sporting Life - Get Ahead Logo
Sporting Life
MY SPORTING LIFE
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Football data provided by
Opta Logo
Horse Racing Powered By
Timeform Logo
Featured EventsGold Chevron
CheltenhamGrand NationalRoyal Ascot
About usGold Chevron
About UsCareersMy Sporting LifeSporting Life appModern Slavery Statement
SupportGold Chevron
Contact UsFeedbackAccessibilitySafer Gambling
Betting & Free BetsGold Chevron
RacecardsFast ResultsScores & FixturesVidiprinterMy StableFree Bets
TipsGold Chevron
Racing TipsFootball TipsGolf TipsDarts TipsSnooker TipsTipping Records
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Check out our Podcasts
This Week's Acca Podcast
Taking The Reins Podcast
Sporting Life logo
Horse Racing Racing logo
Sporting Life Football logo
Privacy PolicyPrivacy StatementPrivacy Preference CentreCookie Policy
© 2024 Hestview Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
We are committed to Safer Gambling and have a number of self-help tools to help you manage your gambling. We also work with a number of independent charitable organisations who can offer help and answers any questions you may have.
Gamble Aware LogoGamble Helpline LogoGamstop LogoGordon Moody LogoSafer Gambling Standard LogoGamban Logo18+ LogoTake Time To Think Logo