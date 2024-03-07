Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Monday

Get the most interesting trends and statistics from today's horse racing with the free Stat Selector.

Sir Rock – 14:30 Plumpton

Smart Stat: 23% - Tom Cannon's strike rate at PLUMPTON

Smart Stat: 47% - Tom Cannon's strike rate on chase favourites Tom Cannon has enjoyed plenty of success at Plumpton over the years, and, coupled with his record on chase favourites, looks set to enjoy another trip to Sussex, thanks in part to Sir Rock. The former Irish point winner was only modest over hurdles but has taken his form up a level since tackling fences, winning at Plumpton (by a neck from Shaw's Cross) in December before following up in a nine-runner event at Fontwell last time by 1¾ lengths from Leading Swoop, travelling strongly throughout. Open to further improvement over fences, he is fancied to defy a 4 lb rise in the weights. Broken Halo – 15:40 Taunton

Smart Stat: 28% Paul Nicholls's strike rate at TAUNTON since the start of the 2019/20 season

Smart Stat: 30% Harry Cobden's strike rate at TAUNTON

Smart Stat: 20% Paul Nicholls's strike rate in spring Though some also apply to Enrilo, three Smart Stats surrounding the success of his trainer and jockey at the track (and also at this time of year) support the claims of Broken Halo in the 15:40 at Taunton. Broken Halo won military races for amateur riders at Sandown in 2022 and 2023 and after a series on on-completions was a respectable 6½ lengths second to Farceur du Large in a similar event there last time. The likely strong pace set by First Lord De Cuet, Laskalin and De Rasher Counter should suit this confirmed hold-up performer and from this reduced mark of 130 he could take some beating with a clear round. You Say Nothing - 15:50 Stratford

Smart Stat: 23% - £41.08 - Christian Williams's profit to a £1 level stake with only one runner on the card (chases) Recent Lingfield winner Doyouknowwhatimean is respected, but Christian Williams has an excellent record when running just one chaser at a meeting and he will be hoping for another good run from You Say Nothing ahead of the run of stable star Kitty’s Light at Cheltenham on Tuesday. You Say Nothing probably did too much too early when well below form at Sedgefield last time, but doesn’t look to have much competition for the lead here and could get his own way out in front. You Say Nothing is only 4 lb higher than when winning at Ffos Las (by 2¼ lengths from Chestnut Pete) in May, and, with the testing ground no problem, is fancied to back back to form at double-figure odds.