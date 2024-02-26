Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Monday

Jemura - 15:20 Plumpton

Smart Stat: £22.41 - Nicky Henderson's profit to a £1 level stake with only one runner on the card (chases)

Jemura made the frame on his sole start in Irish points and he has been steadily progressive under Rules so far in bumpers and over hurdles, running his best race to date on his handicap debut at Fontwell last month. Not for the first time, he shaped as though he would have been better suited by a bigger test of stamina, so he looks very interesting now moving up significantly in trip for his chasing debut.

Dear Ralphy - 15:55 Plumpton

Smart Stat: 21% - Anthony Honeyball's strike rate in mid-season

Dear Ralphy deservedly opened his account over hurdles at Chepstow in November, his second start since undergoing a breathing operation, and he ran just as well in defeat at Lingfield just six days later, just undone by a combination of a 7-lb penalty and bumping into a progressive rival. He started favourite for his chasing debut at Wincanton last month, but made an inauspicious start in that sphere, taking a heavy fall. He should be much happier back over these smaller obstacles, though, and there may still be some mileage in his mark.

Siobhanbrogan - 18:00 Wolverhampton

Smart Stat: 26% - Oisin Murphy's strike rate at WOLVERHAMPTON

Siobhanbrogan showed ability on her debut in a maiden at Newbury in July and she was well backed on her recent return at Chelmsford earlier this month. She still didn't look the finish article on that occasion, slowly into stride but travelling with plenty of zest and she was only just edged out close home. That wasn't a bad race at all and, with further improvement surely on the cards, she is expected to open her account with Oisin Murphy taking over in the saddle.