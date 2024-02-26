Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Cheltenham
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Stat Selector
Stat Selector

Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Monday

By Timeform
11:56 · MON February 26, 2024

Get the most interesting trends and statistics from today's horse racing with the free Stat Selector.

Jemura - 15:20 Plumpton

Smart Stat: £22.41 - Nicky Henderson's profit to a £1 level stake with only one runner on the card (chases)

Jemura made the frame on his sole start in Irish points and he has been steadily progressive under Rules so far in bumpers and over hurdles, running his best race to date on his handicap debut at Fontwell last month. Not for the first time, he shaped as though he would have been better suited by a bigger test of stamina, so he looks very interesting now moving up significantly in trip for his chasing debut.

Dear Ralphy - 15:55 Plumpton

Smart Stat: 21% - Anthony Honeyball's strike rate in mid-season

Dear Ralphy deservedly opened his account over hurdles at Chepstow in November, his second start since undergoing a breathing operation, and he ran just as well in defeat at Lingfield just six days later, just undone by a combination of a 7-lb penalty and bumping into a progressive rival. He started favourite for his chasing debut at Wincanton last month, but made an inauspicious start in that sphere, taking a heavy fall. He should be much happier back over these smaller obstacles, though, and there may still be some mileage in his mark.

Siobhanbrogan - 18:00 Wolverhampton

Smart Stat: 26% - Oisin Murphy's strike rate at WOLVERHAMPTON

Siobhanbrogan showed ability on her debut in a maiden at Newbury in July and she was well backed on her recent return at Chelmsford earlier this month. She still didn't look the finish article on that occasion, slowly into stride but travelling with plenty of zest and she was only just edged out close home. That wasn't a bad race at all and, with further improvement surely on the cards, she is expected to open her account with Oisin Murphy taking over in the saddle.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING

Sporting Life - Get Ahead Logo
Sporting Life
MY SPORTING LIFE
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Football data provided by
Opta Logo
Horse Racing Powered By
Timeform Logo
Featured EventsGold Chevron
CheltenhamGrand NationalRoyal Ascot
About usGold Chevron
About UsCareersMy Sporting LifeSporting Life appModern Slavery Statement
SupportGold Chevron
Contact UsFeedbackAccessibilitySafer Gambling
Betting & Free BetsGold Chevron
RacecardsFast ResultsScores & FixturesVidiprinterMy StableFree Bets
TipsGold Chevron
Racing TipsFootball TipsGolf TipsDarts TipsSnooker TipsTipping Records
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Check out our Podcasts
This Week's Acca Podcast
Taking The Reins Podcast
Sporting Life logo
Horse Racing Racing logo
Sporting Life Football logo
Privacy PolicyPrivacy StatementPrivacy Preference CentreCookie Policy
© 2024 Hestview Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
We are committed to Safer Gambling and have a number of self-help tools to help you manage your gambling. We also work with a number of independent charitable organisations who can offer help and answers any questions you may have.
Gamble Aware LogoGamble Helpline LogoGamstop LogoGordon Moody LogoSafer Gambling Standard LogoGamban Logo18+ LogoTake Time To Think Logo