Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Monday

By Timeform
12:35 · MON February 19, 2024

Get the most interesting trends and statistics from today's horse racing with the free Stat Selector.

Superb Force - 13:17 Lingfield

Smart Stat: 22% - Andrew Balding's strike rate at Lingfield since the start of the 2020 season

Andrew Balding tends to operate at a strike rate around the 15% mark but that increases to 22% at Lingfield where he has three runners today, starting with Superb Force in the opening mile handicap. Superb Force has shown little in three starts in maidens, but he does boast a good pedigree being a half-brother to the talented Best Solution and El Bodegon and he has attracted support on his handicap debut with Oisin Murphy taking over in the saddle.

Professor Klump - 14:00 Carlisle

Smart Stat: 2 - Donald McCain's number of winners in the past four runnings

Donald McCain has won two of the past four editions of this maiden hurdle and, following the withdrawal of Just Gino, the trainer relies on Professor Klump this time around. Professor Klump is stoutly bred and has looked in need of a step up in trip following three efforts in maiden and novice hurdles at around two miles. He is kept to a similar trip here at 17 furlongs, though at least the stiff track and testing ground should place an emphasis on stamina.

Houston Texas - 16:00 Carlisle

Smart Stat: 24% - Nicky Richards' strike rate at Carlisle since the start of the 2019/20 season

Nicky Richards boasts an impressive 24% strike rate at local course Carlisle - compared to an overall record around the 16% mark - and he has three runners at the track this afternoon, including Houston Texas. He was pulled-up in a much higher grade last time but prior to that had won on his return at this course, taking his record a Carlisle to four from four.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

