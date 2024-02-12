Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Monday

Alto Alto - 14:45 Plumpton

Smart Stat: 24% - Chris Gordon's strike rate at Plumpton since the start of the 2019/20 season

Chris Gordon tends to operate at a strike rate around the 17% mark but that increases to 24% at Plumpton and he will be hoping to add to his tally of winners this afternoon as he has three runners on the card, including Alto Alto in the 17-furlong handicap chase. Alto Alto bounced back to form in first-time cheekpieces and a tongue tie last month, winning here over hurdles, and the headgear has unsurprisingly been retained on his return to chasing.

Val Dancer - 15:00 Catterick

Smart Stat: £29.25 - Mel Rowley's profit to a £1 level stake with only one runner on the card (chases)

Mel Rowley posts a healthy level-stake profit when relying on only one chaser on the card and she holds strong claims with Val Dancer who is sent on the long journey north from Shropshire to Catterick. Val Dancer has been much improved since fitted with cheekpieces and upped in trip and he followed up a 16-length success at Leicester with another comfortable victory at Wetherby where he won with more in hand than the margin of two lengths would suggest.

Marefuori - 19:00 Wolverhampton

Smart Stat: £67.12 - Marco Botti's profit to a £1 level stake with horses running after a break

Marco Botti's excellent level-stake profit with horses running after a break suggest that his contenders rarely lack for fitness on their return. Both Marefuori and Caelan are running for the first time since the autumn and preference is for Marefuori who is potentially well treated based on the form of his course-and-distance success on his penultimate start, with his subsequent defeat at Nottingham easy to excuse on account of the testing conditions.