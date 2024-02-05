Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Monday

Get the most interesting trends and statistics from today's horse racing with the free Stat Selector.
Smart Stat: 3 - Donald McCain's number of winners in the past eight runnings
Donald McCain has won three of the past four editions of this novice hurdle, and sent out the runner-up on the other occasion, so his representatives are always worth noting. He has a couple of contenders here including Ridin Solo who won his sole start in Irish points and was an encouraging runner-up on his hurdles debut at Sedgefield in December.
Smart Stat: £23.79 - Owen Burrows' profit to a £1 level stake when having one runner at a Flat meeting
Owen Burrows boasts a healthy level-stake profit when sending only one runner to a meeting and he relies on Caustic at Lingfield this afternoon. Caustic showed ability to finish runner-up in two bumpers and he also shaped well when third on his Flat debut at Wolverhampton in December, keeping on well from an unpromising position. He remains open to improvement.
Smart Stat: 24% - Nicky Richards' strike rate at Carlisle since the start of the 2019/20 season
Nicky Richards tends to operate at a strike rate around the 16% mark but that increases to an impressive 24% at Carlisle where he has four runners this afternoon, including bumper debutant Red Cadillac. Red Cadillac makes some appeal on paper being a half-brother to five-time Flat winner Stormy Tale out of a middle-distance winner in France. He is respected for a yard that does well in bumpers.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org