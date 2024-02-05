Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Monday

Ridin Solo - 13:32 Carlisle

Smart Stat: 3 - Donald McCain's number of winners in the past eight runnings

Donald McCain has won three of the past four editions of this novice hurdle, and sent out the runner-up on the other occasion, so his representatives are always worth noting. He has a couple of contenders here including Ridin Solo who won his sole start in Irish points and was an encouraging runner-up on his hurdles debut at Sedgefield in December.

Caustic - 14:45 Lingfield

Smart Stat: £23.79 - Owen Burrows' profit to a £1 level stake when having one runner at a Flat meeting

Owen Burrows boasts a healthy level-stake profit when sending only one runner to a meeting and he relies on Caustic at Lingfield this afternoon. Caustic showed ability to finish runner-up in two bumpers and he also shaped well when third on his Flat debut at Wolverhampton in December, keeping on well from an unpromising position. He remains open to improvement.

Red Cadillac - 16:40 Carlisle

Smart Stat: 24% - Nicky Richards' strike rate at Carlisle since the start of the 2019/20 season

Nicky Richards tends to operate at a strike rate around the 16% mark but that increases to an impressive 24% at Carlisle where he has four runners this afternoon, including bumper debutant Red Cadillac. Red Cadillac makes some appeal on paper being a half-brother to five-time Flat winner Stormy Tale out of a middle-distance winner in France. He is respected for a yard that does well in bumpers.