Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Monday

Inverlochy - 13:20 Lingfield

Smart Stat: 24% - Simon & Ed Crisford's strike rate at LINGFIELD PARK since the start of the 2020 season

Inverlochy has shown improved form in handicaps on the all-weather, recording back-to-back wins over a mile at Chelmsford and Newcastle in November, and losing little in defeat at the latter course 18 days ago. He was given a positive ride on that occasion which left him vulnerable in the closing stages, beaten by a well-handicapped rival who came from further back. Inverlochy remains on a competitive mark and can launch another bold bid.

Biographer - 14:20 Lingfield

Smart Stat: 22% - Andrew Balding's strike rate at LINGFIELD PARK since the start of the 2020 season

Biographer fared best of the newcomers when finishing third over seven furlongs at Kempton in August and he built on that promise on his next two starts, producing his best effort over the same trip at this course in November. He failed to build on that effort in a first-time tongue strap and visor on handicap debut at Kempton last time, but that run was too bad to be true, and this doesn't look the strongest race of its type, so he is worth chancing to bounce back to form.

Footsy - 20:00 Wolverhampton

Smart Stat: £111.99 - Robert Stephens's profit to a £1 level stake when having one runner at a Flat meeting

Footsy built on his previous efforts when opening his account over course and distance last month, well positioned in a race which tested speed rather than stamina, but still finishing his race well given he failed to settle in the early stages. He didn't quite have the chance that the market suggested when beaten over further back here last time, but he should be much happier back at this trip, and remains on a competitive mark.